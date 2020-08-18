Gov. Ralph Northam outlines coronavirus-related reductions, shifts on state's 2-year spending plan

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly opened its special session Tuesday with Gov. Ralph Northam rolling out his proposed changes to the two-year budget that had been upended by the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is no ordinary year,” Northam told the two budget-writing committees Tuesday morning. “The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives, our economy and our budget.”
When the legislature adjourned in March, it passed a $135 biennium budget that included spending for free community college for in-demand fields, restoring K-12 funding to pre-recession levels, expanded funding for early childhood education and investments in affordable housing. Those priorities were placed on hold so the Northam administration could reassess the commonwealth’s financial situation.
“It advanced equity like never before,” Northam said.
Finance officials anticipate a $2.7 billion revenue shortfall. This means lawmakers have to make tough decisions about what priorities to keep, what must go, and what new ones to fund.
“What we didn’t know was how deep or long-lasting the impact might be,” Northam said. “We suspected it might be painful, and we were right.”
Northam said he wouldn’t restore most of the new spending measures, including teacher raises, early childhood education, free community college, transportation and tuition relief. He said the lawmakers would revisit these issues when it returns to Richmond in January for its regular session.
Meanwhile, Northam is proposing funding to deal with other issues that have emerged from the pandemic. He is proposing $85 million to expand access to broadband in unserved communities.
He also wants $88 million in funding to deal with evictions and expand access to affordable housing. Much of the funding would go toward the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to protect Virginians from eviction. About $3 million would support the creation of an eviction prevention program to reduce evictions.
The Northam administration and Democrats also are supporting funding for the November elections. It will cost an estimated $2 million to provide postage for absentee ballots sent to Virginians. Democrats also are pushing for drop-off boxes for ballots.
“Voting will be safe and secure in Virginia,” Northam said. “Your mailed-in ballots will be counted. Virginia will take very action necessary to protect the vote.”
In order to have more space for legislators to distance from one another, the House of Delegates will meet at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center, while the Senate will gather at the Science Museum of Virginia. The public won’t be allowed in the buildings and will instead have to watch the proceedings online.
People can watch the House at https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/chamber/chamberstream.php and the Senate at https://virginia-senate.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=3.
