Gov. Ralph Northam outlines coronavirus-related reductions, shifts on state's 2-year spending plan

Meanwhile, Northam is proposing funding to deal with other issues that have emerged from the pandemic. He is proposing $85 million to expand access to broadband in unserved communities.

He also wants $88 million in funding to deal with evictions and expand access to affordable housing. Much of the funding would go toward the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to protect Virginians from eviction. About $3 million would support the creation of an eviction prevention program to reduce evictions.

The Northam administration and Democrats also are supporting funding for the November elections. It will cost an estimated $2 million to provide postage for absentee ballots sent to Virginians. Democrats also are pushing for drop-off boxes for ballots.

“Voting will be safe and secure in Virginia,” Northam said. “Your mailed-in ballots will be counted. Virginia will take very action necessary to protect the vote.”

In order to have more space for legislators to distance from one another, the House of Delegates will meet at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center, while the Senate will gather at the Science Museum of Virginia. The public won’t be allowed in the buildings and will instead have to watch the proceedings online.

People can watch the House at https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/chamber/chamberstream.php and the Senate at https://virginia-senate.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=3.

