Gov. Ralph Northam outlines coronavirus-related spending changes; House likely to shift to meeting online

Northam said he wouldn’t restore most of the new spending measures, including teacher raises, early childhood education, free community college, transportation and tuition relief. He said the lawmakers would revisit these issues when they returns to Richmond in January for the regular session.

Meanwhile, Northam is proposing funding to deal with other issues that have emerged from the pandemic. He is proposing $85 million to expand access to broadband in unserved communities.

He also wants $88 million in funding to deal with evictions and expand access to affordable housing. Much of the funding would go toward the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to protect Virginians from eviction. About $3 million would support the creation of an eviction prevention program to reduce evictions.

The Northam administration and Democrats also are supporting funding for the November elections. It will cost an estimated $2 million to provide postage for absentee ballots sent to Virginians. Democrats also are pushing for drop-off boxes for ballots.

“Voting will be safe and secure in Virginia,” Northam said. “Your mailed-in ballots will be counted. Virginia will take very action necessary to protect the vote.”