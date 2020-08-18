Gov. Ralph Northam outlines coronavirus-related spending changes; House likely to shift to meeting online

RICHMOND — The Virginia General Assembly opened its special session Tuesday with Gov. Ralph Northam rolling out his proposed changes to the two-year budget that had been upended by the economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is no ordinary year,” Northam told the two budget-writing committees Tuesday morning. “The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives, our economy and our budget.”
When the legislature adjourned in March, it passed a $135 biennium budget that included spending for free community college for in-demand fields, restoring K-12 education funding to pre-recession levels, expanding funding for early childhood education and investing in affordable housing. Those priorities were placed on hold so the Northam administration could reassess Virginia's financial situation.
Finance officials anticipate a $2.7 billion revenue shortfall. This means lawmakers have to make tough decisions about what priorities to keep, what must go, and what new ones to fund.
“What we didn’t know was how deep or long-lasting the impact might be,” Northam said. “We suspected it might be painful, and we were right.”
Finance Secretary Aubrey Layne credited actions from the federal government, specifically funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, that “helped cushion this blow.” He said that money helped businesses stay afloat and local governments providing services and minimizing harm caused by the pandemic.
Northam said he wouldn’t restore most of the new spending measures, including teacher raises, early childhood education, free community college, transportation and tuition relief. He said the lawmakers would revisit these issues when they returns to Richmond in January for the regular session.
Meanwhile, Northam is proposing funding to deal with other issues that have emerged from the pandemic. He is proposing $85 million to expand access to broadband in unserved communities.
He also wants $88 million in funding to deal with evictions and expand access to affordable housing. Much of the funding would go toward the Virginia Housing Trust Fund, which will complement federal CARES Act funding to protect Virginians from eviction. About $3 million would support the creation of an eviction prevention program to reduce evictions.
The Northam administration and Democrats also are supporting funding for the November elections. It will cost an estimated $2 million to provide postage for absentee ballots sent to Virginians. Democrats also are pushing for drop-off boxes for ballots.
“Voting will be safe and secure in Virginia,” Northam said. “Your mailed-in ballots will be counted. Virginia will take very action necessary to protect the vote.”
In order to have more space for legislators to distance from one another, the House of Delegates met at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Stuart C. Siegel Center, while the Senate gathered a few blocks to the west at the Science Museum of Virginia. The public isn’t allowed in the buildings but the proceedings are streamed live online.
“Virginians are hurting,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax said. “Students, workers, families, businesses, have all been hit hard by the coronavirus whose impacts none of us in this room could have imagined. Millions of Virginians are counting on us.”
Legislators have filed more than 200 bills, and Democratic leadership has indicated it’s unlikely all of them will receive a hearing. Police and criminal justice bills from Democrats include a procedure establishing civilian review boards, requiring police officers to have training in crisis intervention to improve their responses to people with mental illness, expunging criminal records, and prohibiting police from executing search warrants at night unless a judge signs off on it.
Republicans are emphasizing reform to the Virginia Parole Board, which is under scrutiny after a watchdog report pointed out the board was violating the law and policies in releasing a man who killed a Richmond police officer. A bill from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, would, among other requirements, make the parole board publish its reason for granting an inmate's release.
Republicans have filed bills providing immunity to businesses against civil claims related to the transmission of COVID-19 if those businesses were in compliance with the safety mandates the state established. They’ve also filed numerous bills to limit the governor’s powers during an emergency, particularly with executive orders.
There’s bipartisan interest in ensuring that information is provided to the public when there is a coronavirus outbreak at nursing homes. Lawmakers wanted to clarify the law after a controversy early in the pandemic when the Northam administration refused to provide that information.
On a local issue, the General Assembly isn’t expected to hold judicial elections, which means a vacancy on Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will stay open. The Senate was interested in electing judges, but the House didn’t plan to do so. Roanoke Valley lawmakers had rallied behind Melissa Friedman, a Roanoke defense attorney, to fill the spot.
The special session opened with both chambers arguing over the rules to govern the proceedings. Lawmakers wanted to limit how many bills are filed and hearings to keep the session moving. The Senate is holding its committee meetings to hear bills in person at the museum.
Meanwhile, the House of Delegates spent a few hours debating the possibility of shifting its business online. House Democrats argued it was a matter of safety, but Republicans worried about technical problems and Democrats muting them on calls. Democrats need some support from Republicans to immediately transition to virtual, but Republicans opposed proposals from Democrats.
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said this style of governing reduces the level of scrutiny legislation deserves. He also criticized that the rules would allow for delegates to collect their travel allowance even though they would be working from home.
Members of the House left Richmond for their homes Tuesday evening with the expectation that they would be doing business virtually. The House will reconvene Wednesday virtually, but it won’t be hearing any bills. The expectation is that the House will vote this weekend to move its work online, and Democrats won’t need any Republican support.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, criticized the House for its handling of the first day, blaming it on their lack of experience. He worried about the House delaying its business, which would cause problems for the Senate, which plowed ahead with hearing bills on Wednesday.
“This is just a miserable way to do business,” Norment said.
Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, complained about how there weren’t efforts from Democrats to sort out the rules to get on the same page before the start of the special session. He said it costs tens of thousands of dollars to meet each day, and pointed to the irony of this money being spent when they’re in Richmond about budgetary challenges.
“It’s outrageous,” Peake said. “We’re here for the citizens. We’re spending their money.”
