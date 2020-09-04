Gov. Ralph Northam signs legislation to allow ballot drop boxes for November's election

RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation Friday to set up ballot drop boxes for the November election.
The General Assembly gave final passage to the measure earlier in the day. With about two months until the general election, the legislature wanted to fast-track the legislation so that local registrars could make the last-minute changes to voting opportunities.
Republicans pushed back on the legislation, bringing up concerns about the security of the boxes and the $2 million cost for prepaid postage for absentee ballots sent to voters. Democrats defended the legislation, saying Virginia should maximize opportunities to safely vote during a pandemic while not relying on the uncertainty of mail delivery.
“Virginia is making it easier to vote in the upcoming election — not harder,” Northam said in a statement.
The Virginia Department of Elections will soon provide guidance to local registrars about how to manage the drop boxes. Registrars said the department hasn’t provided that information yet, but they’re already thinking about how they’d like to set up the drop boxes.
Some registrars said they’ve reached out to a few companies that make the drop boxes and were told their remaining stock for this year was going to other states. More states have moved in recent weeks to install drop boxes, which look a lot like mailboxes and are typically under video surveillance or guarded.
“You don't just run down to Target and get a high-security box,” said Roanoke Registrar Andrew Cochran. “It’ll possibly be an issue for registrars to get these in time.”
The ballot drop boxes would be set up at the registrar’s office and any satellite offices. Under the legislation, the registrar also would be able to establish additional drop-off boxes as deemed necessary.
Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter said she intends to have drop boxes at the main office as well as a satellite office planned for the Brambleton Center in the southern part of the county.
Cochran aims to put a drop box in the parking lot of the main office as well as boxes at each of the precincts on Election Day so if people drive up with an absentee ballot, they can drop it off in the box. He said the city has already had 8,500 requests for absentee ballots.
He said the city in the past has ensured the registrar’s office is properly funded for elections, so he isn’t too worried about the money to purchase the boxes.
“I’m confident with whatever solution we deploy, it will be completely secure,” Cochran said. “I am delighted they sanctioned us to have drop boxes at precincts.”
Absentee ballots will start going out in the mail Sept. 18. People would be able to use the drop boxes through the close of the polls on Election Day.
Under the legislation, if the absentee ballots arrive — either in person, by mail or drop box — by Oct. 31, the registrar’s office will examine the ballots for any problems. If there are any issues that would result in the ballot being invalidated, the registrar will give that voter the opportunity to correct any problems. The voter would have to make the fixes by the third day after the election.
Ballots that are sent by mail and arrive by the Friday after Election Day will be counted as long as there aren’t any problems that would invalidate them.
For more information about voting early or casting an absentee ballot, visit the Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot/absentee-voting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.