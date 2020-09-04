Gov. Ralph Northam signs legislation to allow ballot drop boxes for November's election

“You don't just run down to Target and get a high-security box,” said Roanoke Registrar Andrew Cochran. “It’ll possibly be an issue for registrars to get these in time.”

The ballot drop boxes would be set up at the registrar’s office and any satellite offices. Under the legislation, the registrar also would be able to establish additional drop-off boxes as deemed necessary.

Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter said she intends to have drop boxes at the main office as well as a satellite office planned for the Brambleton Center in the southern part of the county.

Cochran aims to put a drop box in the parking lot of the main office as well as boxes at each of the precincts on Election Day so if people drive up with an absentee ballot, they can drop it off in the box. He said the city has already had 8,500 requests for absentee ballots.

He said the city in the past has ensured the registrar’s office is properly funded for elections, so he isn’t too worried about the money to purchase the boxes.

“I’m confident with whatever solution we deploy, it will be completely secure,” Cochran said. “I am delighted they sanctioned us to have drop boxes at precincts.”