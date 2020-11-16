Gov. Ralph Northam to push for marijuana legalization during upcoming General Assembly session

Marijuana legalization has had big victories in the past few years. The first two states — Colorado and Washington — legalized in 2012. This month, voters in four states approved referendums legalizing marijuana, making it 15 states plus Washington, D.C., that have legalized recreational weed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Virginia were to authorize marijuana legalization, it would take over a year and possibly up to two years for a program to get off the ground, according to General Assembly’s oversight commission. It would cost about $8 million to $20 million to set up. By year five, sales could generate up to $300 million in revenue for state and local governments, according to a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report.

Among the issues the legislature would have to figure out during the session would be changing the laws for possession and establishing an age limit, regulating public use and impaired driving, deciding whether to allow or prohibit people to grow marijuana at home, and the framework for the sale and distribution.

“We want to make sure everything we do going forward is focused on that public health aspect,” said Dr. Daniel Carey, the state's secretary of health. “Our goal is not in legalization to encourage use but to make sure adults are making informed decisions and choices about whether to use or not.”