Animosity is afoot ahead of a Republican nomination contest Saturday, said two district party chairs, as Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, defends his state House seat against challenger Jody Pyles.

Candidate fundraising reports show a $100,000 advantage for Ballard days before the 42nd District GOP mass meeting. Ballard's has incumbency, fundraising advantage and support from establishment Republicans.

Nonetheless, Pyles, a former staffer for state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, said he favors his own chances to win the mass meeting nomination Saturday.

At stake is an uncontested path to represent a district covering Radford, Giles County, part of Montgomery and most of Pulaski counties.

"I'm doing this completely grassroots," Pyles said. "I'm doing it on my own."

But not entirely alone. Pyles gained backing last week from two Republican district chairs who appeared in a 37-minute video on social media, detailing allegations of contention, animosity and politics within the party.

That video was posted by Ginny Perfater, Republican Party legislative chair for the neighboring 41st House District, which covers parts of Montgomery and Roanoke counties. In the video, Perfater said she decided to endorse Pyles.

"There's lots of shenanigans going on to elect certain people that the elitists want in there, and to keep out any people who are grassroots," Perfater said in the video. "They want establishment people who are just going to vote how they want them to vote."

The other party leader who appears in that video is Jo Anne Price, Republican Party legislative chair for the 42nd House District. Price, who is also Montgomery County's GOP Committee chairwoman, questioned the amount of fundraising during Ballard's political career.

“The question I have to ask is why would anyone spend $1.1 million just to get a $17,400-a-year job? Why would anyone do that?” Price said. “But that's exactly what the Republican Party of Virginia spent on Delegate Ballard’s seat in just two years. So we have to ask ourselves, what's really going on here?”

When Ballard won election in 2021, he unseated an incumbent Democrat in Chris Hurst and flipped the district for Republicans, using more than $1 million in campaign funds raised, including some $300,000 from Republican leadership committees, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Ahead of the 2023 mass meeting, Ballard raised $101,413 for reelection, compared to Pyles’ $1,175, according to Virginia Public Access Project records as of this week.

“You have to ask yourself, where does this money come from? And it is outside of our local community,” Price said. “So do we want people from Northern Virginia, money from Northern Virginia or other places, coming in and influencing our local elections? Or do we want to be able to be the ones to decide who is going to represent us?”

Approximately half of Ballard's fundraising comes from well-known Virginia special interest political action committees, from Dominion Energy to the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association to Virginia Realtors. That pattern is typical for incumbent legislators.

"I have fought for law and order, defended our Second Amendment, and fought to give parents and students control over their education," Ballard said in an email on Tuesday. "These are issues that matter to voters, and because of that, they have donated to our campaign so we can continue delivering consistent, conservative results for our communities."

Intraparty bickering has occurred across the country, Ballard said in an email. He dismissed claims made by Price and Perfater.

“I do not have the desire to engage in petty political games,” Ballard said. “I am delivering for the New River Valley in Richmond, and our constituents see that.”

Pyles said he’s been an entrepreneur and community member in Radford long enough for people of the New River Valley to know who he is.

“There’s two ways to campaign. One way is you live your life in a community and you try to be the best person you can be and you build a reputation,” Pyles said during a phone call last week. “The second way to campaign is that nobody knows you, so you spend lots and lots of money on signs and commercials and mailers.”

Ballard is a Giles County native, trial lawyer, Army veteran and former Pearisburg town council member. In an email, he said his campaign messaging has resonated across the district.

“My record speaks for itself. I am an effective legislator who is advocating for the conservative values of the New River Valley,” Ballard said. “That is what I was elected to do, and that is what I will continue to do for the people of the New River Valley.”

Fingers on the scale

Ballard received reelection endorsements this spring from top-ranking state Republicans including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and House Speaker Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah.

District leaders Price and Perfater said they believe endorsements from elected officials in contested Republican primaries violate certain rules specified in the Plan of Organization of the Republican Party of Virginia.

“Do you think people should have the right to choose their representation without somebody at the state party level — or at the state governor level, or any level of government — putting their finger on the scale?" Perfater said. "They should not be able to do that. And so that's really what our concern is.”

Article VII, section I of that Republican Party rulebook said an official committee shall not endorse any candidate running for Republican nomination, unless they are running unopposed for that nomination.

Republican officials' endorsements of not only Ballard, but also Chris Obenshain, who won the contested 41st District mass meeting nomination against grassroots candidate Lowell Bowman earlier in May, are proof of the politics at play, Perfater said.

“This video is about exposing what is happening in our process, and making sure that the election process is fair, and that it is one that the American people believe in, which is that anybody can run for office,” Perfater said.

Perfater said she endorsed Pyles for the 42nd District race.

“Seeing all these people put their finger on the scale and saying what they think, I'm gonna say what I think," Perfater said. "Because I’m not the chair of that committee, so I feel free to say what I want, and I feel very strongly about this."

Pyles' past

Price said other party leaders threatened to "expose some dirt on" Pyles if he chose to run for office, "they had a dossier on him," she said.

Among that dirt includes a Radford police document from April 2022 in which a female subject reported Pyles was allegedly stalking her. Pyles denied those allegations.

"I wish reporters like you would ask more about who a person actually is as opposed to particular points in their life," Pyles said. "Everybody's got something in their life that, you know, wasn't their finest hour. Everybody's had a speeding ticket or, you know, everybody's been in an argument with somebody. Somebody has lost a job somewhere, you know, and if we judge people based on those things, we can paint people with a pretty broad brush that's pretty dim at times."

During an earlier interview in March, Pyles said he was formerly a police officer in North Carolina, but he would not specify further when asked.

"What does it matter?" he said in March.

Last week, Pyles confirmed a report from progressive news website Raw Story that he was fired in 2005 after two years on the police force in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

"Me and my immediate supervisor got into a pretty heated argument and he got in my face and told me he was going to have my job," Pyles said. "There was a whole situation between he and I, is the reason I left."

Pyles said he intended to join Roanoke police after moving from North Carolina to Virginia, but instead he partnered with a group rescuing child slaves and sex-trafficked women around the world.

"I'm a person who's always been a fighter for people in need," Pyles said. "I believe in helping and giving back."

Additionally, Pyles said he owns a martial arts school and ATMs, works for a company that sells body armor to law enforcement and directs ad campaigns for outdoor products like rifle scopes. He's also a pastor, he said.

Primary pushback

Price says during the video that she received pushback from many people in the Republican Party about her decision to hold a 42nd District mass meeting for the nomination contest between Ballard and Pyles. Primary elections run by state officials are widely considered to be the traditional intraparty nomination method.

“As soon as I filed for the mass meeting option for nomination, I received a phone call from the lieutenant governor representing the Youngkin administration. She requested that we not do it, expressing that she prefers a state run party primary,” Price said. “Not only did I receive a phone call from the lieutenant governor, I received phone calls from the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, several calls, asking me not to do the mass meeting. Just a lot of pressure.”

In the 41st District, Perfater said she also faced similar pushback when a mass meeting was announced instead of a Republican primary election.

Nearby in the 47th District, contention arose last year regarding the nomination method between incumbent Republicans Del. Wren Williams of Patrick and Del. Marie March of Floyd, before party leaders ultimately selected a primary election.

“It’s much easier, I don’t want to use the word cheat … it’s much easier to manipulate and control an election when you’re using the state-run plan,” Perfater said. “It's a lot easier and it's a lot more of a manipulative game than it is the truth and the reality of the situation.”

Perfater said after the results of the 2020 presidential election, she and Price wanted to ensure election integrity and transparency for their districts, so they chose to hold mass meetings instead of primaries.

"It gives the power of the electoral process back to the people," Perfater said. "They get to vote on the process. They get to vote on the nomination. They get to vote on the committee. They get to vote on everything."

During the 41st District mass meeting on May 4, 507 Republicans voted, according to officials at the event. The district as a whole covers more than 50,000 registered voters, 55% of whom voted Youngkin for governor.

Without proof, Perfater repeated several unsubstantiated claims made by former president Donald Trump after his electoral loss to Joe Biden in 2020.

“In a state-run primary, you have 45 days of early voting … mail-in ballots … absentee ballots … ballot harvesting … we had dead people voting, we had all kinds of issues,” Perfater said. “When you use a mass meeting, you eliminate all of those issues.”

Those are among the reasons why Republicans in the 42nd District will decide that GOP race in a mass meeting at New River Community College starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, rather than deciding their nominee during a primary election, Price and Perfater said.

"You need to sign up and you need to listen to both candidates with your heart and see who you think is the best man and vote for them, and send a strong signal to these people in Richmond that they cannot keep controlling us," Perfater said. "Pray about it, and see what God says to you."

The winner of this nomination battle between Ballard and Pyles is set to run unopposed for the general election in November, adding weight to Republicans' decision on Saturday.

"Southwest Virginians, I have one question to ask you," Price said. "Is it time for you to take back your local elections and start electing your people to go and represent you in Richmond?"

Ballard said he would have preferred a state-run primary election, but the method of nomination was a party decision he does not control.

“A mass meeting is confusing, even for the most civically engaged,” Ballard said. “We are focused on educating voters on what a mass meeting is, where it is, how to vote, and when to vote.”

Pyles said he will continue his grassroots campaign until the mass meeting on Saturday.

“I feel good. I mean, that’s the people’s seat. It’s the people’s decision who they put there,” Pyles said. “I would say just sit back and watch.”