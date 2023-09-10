Four-term Roanoke Mayor David Bowers — a Democrat for most of his years in office, including his most recent term that ended in 2016 — announced that he feels more at home in the Republican Party.

“Switching now is the right thing to do,” Bowers said in a written statement. “I believe the Republican Party is a better choice for my wife, my family and our city.”

Bowers, 71, served 24 years as mayor or a city councilman. He won three of his terms as mayor as a Democrat and another as an independent. In recent years, he lost two comeback bids in which he ran as an independent.

Reached by telephone Saturday, Bowers said that he could not rule out another run for office — but also was not ready to declare his candidacy. Roanoke’s next council elections are more than a year away, he noted.

“Not a day goes by that someone doesn’t stop me at the store, the Food Lion, the Kroger, on the street, and say, ‘Would you please run for mayor again,’” Bowers said. “My answer consistently has been don’t count me in, but don’t count me out.”

Bowers’ written statement highlighted ongoing interest in city politics, accusing “the super-majority Democrats on City Council” of being “‘nationally’ oriented” and pursuing a “liberal ideology” instead of serving “the best interest of us homeowners, home renters, small and local business owners.”

“City Council should be dealing with local issues like the murder rate, crime, homelessness and economic development in Evans Spring,” Bowers said in the statement.

Bowers’ statement said that his focus “was, and still is: ‘Good Jobs, Good Schools, Good Neighborhoods.’”

Three council seats and the mayor’s job will be up for election next year. Democrats long have dominated Roanoke’s council, presently holding the mayor’s position and five of the six council seats, with the sixth occupied by an independent.

The last Republican to serve on city council was Ralph Smith, who defeated Bowers in 2000 and was in office through 2004.

Bowers said that it was Smith who sparked his thoughts about changing parties by introducing him in April to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who has been discussed as a possible candidate for national office. In his written statement, Bowers said that he was impressed by the governor’s “progressive and expansionist” vision and referred to him as “our young Gov. Youngkin.”

The meeting with the governor came about five months after Bowers’ most recent unsuccessful run for office. Last fall in an race for three council seats, Bowers’ independent campaign received 8% of the vote and finished seventh behind the three winning Democrats and three Republican candidates. Bowers received more votes than two other independents.

In an Election Night text, Bowers wrote, “Maybe my time has come and gone.”

On Saturday, Bowers said that perhaps his days of seeking votes were not finished after all.

“Sometimes we think we hear the call again — what we think was public service. I mean that in a very sincere way,” Bowers said.

In his written statement, Bowers called the decision to change parties “conscientious, thoughtful and prayerful.” He cited reasons that ranged from disagreement with President Joe Biden to admiration for Youngkin to local Democrats who “have not been personally friendly with my wife and me.”

Bowers said that he and his wife, Margarita, attended Republican events during the summer. “The Republicans seem to prioritize God and country (patriotism) first, which are especially important to us,” Bowers said. “We have become very comfortable with these local folks and the political positions for which they stand.”

Bowers contrasted this with the Democratic Party, which he described as moving from President John Kennedy’s ideal of asking what one could do for the country to “What can the government do for me!”

Bowers’ statement said that he had met Biden “many times” and that while Biden is “one of the friendliest people I’ve ever met,” he was disappointed that the president did not do more to heal divisions. Bowers said that he thought the president neglected migrant and border issues.

“And, by the way, I would not vote for an 82-year-old for president,” Bowers said.

Speaking Saturday, Bowers said that he had no comment on Donald Trump and his campaign to run again against Biden, or on the ongoing criminal cases and other fallout from Trump’s attempts to remain in office after the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t get into a lot of that national stuff. I just have such a scant influence in it. I’m one vote. I’ve always been very focused on local issues,” Bowers said.

In both his statement and on the phone Saturday, the former mayor said that he and his wife experienced unfriendliness from Democrats, with the exception of Mayor Sheman Lea — whom Bowers said he “will always honor as our mayor.”

Bowers said Democrats changed over the years and now demand “strict adherence to liberal ideology… and if you’re not one of them, then they count you out!”

Bowers said that on Saturday morning, he attended a breakfast with Salem Republicans and received “a nice welcome, something I have not been getting from the Democrats.”

First elected to Roanoke office in 1984, Bowers served two terms as a councilman, then two terms as mayor from 1992 to 2000. In 1998, while mayor, he ran unsuccessfully for the 6h Congressional District seat, losing to Republican Bob Goodlatte.

In 2004, Bowers sought again to become the Democratic candidate for mayor but lost a primary race to Nelson Harris, who ended up winning the mayoral election. In 2006, Bowers ran for a council seat and lost. But in 2008, Bowers made another try for the mayor’s role, this time campaigning as an independent and defeating Harris.

Bowers rejoined the Democratic Party and won another term as mayor, then decided in 2015 not to seek reelection.

It was nine days after saying that it would be his last term that Bowers briefly became the center of national controversy.

He spoke out against the local resettling of Syrian refugees and referred favorably to the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. The statement attracted widespread condemnation, including from both Democratic and Republican national party leaders. Other Roanoke council members criticized Bowers’ remarks as “irrational” and “narcissistic.”

The outcry faded as Bowers apologized repeatedly for mentioning internment camps.

Four years later, Bowers said that retirement did not agree with him and challenged Lea, who was running for a second term as mayor. As an independent, Bowers took 47% of the vote to Lea’s 52%.