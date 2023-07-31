Correction July 31, 2023, 5:55 p.m.: Wendy Glass is one of 11 directors of the Montgomery Regional Economic Development Commission. An earlier version of this story was not accurate on that and has been updated.

CHRISTIANSBURG — There is no shortage of candidates in this year’s town council election.

Seven candidates are vying for three seats and that’s even with an incumbent deciding not to run.

And the contest could see some noteworthy outcomes, depending on which three candidates emerge victorious in November.

Councilman Henry Showalter will bring his time on council to an end as he decided against running again earlier this year. But the seat he’s leaving could be filled by former colleague Steve Huppert, who decided to give public office another try after a short break.

Huppert, 78, previously spent more than a dozen years on the council.

The council could also end up with a female majority, marking a significant shift as it was an all-male elected body just under a decade ago. A total of three women, including incumbent Councilwoman Johana Hicks, are running.

Below are vignettes on each candidate, their campaigns and the issues they’re seeking to tackle.

Johana HicksHicks was first elected to council in 2019, a race in which the then-newcomer received the most votes despite being up against several incumbents that included Showalter and her other current colleague Sam Bishop.

Hicks, 41, made an unsuccessful bid for mayor two years ago, but ended up losing to the seat’s current holder Mike Barber.

Hicks’ early time on council, though, was somewhat tumultuous as she frequently clashed with colleagues, most of whom eventually voted to reprimand her two years ago. The councilwoman described the decision at the time as nothing more than bullying.

“I have been one [of] the first voices demanding fiscal constraint, opposed spending that was targeted for special interest groups and entities. I [was] particularly vocal and concerned with unfair and ethically questionable relationships and grants, business contracts, etc.,” she wrote in an email this past week. “I am proud that some feathers were ruffled in the process, but lots of change occurred in the last 24 months and things are going in the right direction.”

Hicks said she wants to see businesses in town thrive, ensure living in the locality remains affordable, continue to press for financial accountability and seek better pay for public works employees.

Hicks touted successes such as the use of federal pandemic relief funds to address the flooding challenges that have long existed in the College Street area.

Wendy Glass

Glass, 47, is the CEO of Ignite Leadership + HR Consulting Group, a town-based firm that she said serves area businesses with human resources and leadership needs.

Additionally, Glass said she has served on various nonprofit and state and local government boards, including currently serving as one of 11 directors of the Montgomery Regional Economic Development Commission.

“My diverse leadership background has afforded me a great understanding of the challenges communities face, while my success as [an] HR leader has been grounded in my ability to connect with people in an impactful way; both of which I believe will be invaluable on town council,” Glass wrote in an email this week.

While she is originally from South Carolina, Glass said she has lived most of her adult life in the town.

Glass said she decided to run to be more involved in the community and to have an impact on the continued growth and success of the town. While she pointed out that she has no complaints with the town on a personal or professional level, she said they need to explore ways to improve affordable housing options for families who don’t necessarily live under poverty guidelines but still struggle with current housing costs.

Kim Bowman

Bowman, 57, said she’s long had a desire to run for local office.

What raised her interest in local office even more was the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowman said.

“I just got so angry with so many of the things going on,” she said. “Not necessarily town council, but just the state of the world.”

Bowman talked about the effects of recent inflation, significant jumps in property values – which she points out affects taxes – and other challenges with which residents have to grapple.

“It’s got to a point where it’s either stand up or shut up. I decided to stand up,” she said.

Bowman said she’s had a first-hand look at some of those issues through her work with the Agape Center NRV, a charitable organization for which she is the volunteer director.

Bowman said she operated an elder care business in Radford that she started in the early 1990s and ended up running for about 17 years.

Bowman said she has also been involved in rental real estate and once worked as an executive for a local business that ended up moving out of state. She said the business, among other things, sold photography equipment and performed lab services.

Mike Scarry

For Scarry, 44, this is his second run for town council, having previously vied for a seat in 2021.

“It’s something that I’d like to do for the town,” he said, speaking on his reason for running. “I think I can bring something to the table, and I think I can help the town.”

Scarry, who’s a subcontractor involved in security and electrical contracting work, runs Hometown Security Inc. with a business partner. He said he has through his work been involved in a number of historic renovations in other places such as downtown Roanoke and Lynchburg.

Scarry said a centerpiece of his campaign is a desire to see more qualified historic developments come to Christiansburg.

“What I like about these renovations is what it’s brought to these downtowns,” said Scarry, who particularly noted the changes those kinds of projects brought to Roanoke.

Scarry pointed to existing developments such as Great Road on Main and Iron Tree Brewing, each of which he said made downtown Christiansburg a little more vibrant.

“I think there’s something more needed downtown,” he said, adding that some more apartments, for example, could do well.

Another point Scarry stressed is he’s a staunch independent, even though he acknowledged that council candidates don’t declare political party affiliations.

“I feel like when you’re elected to town council, or any other office, you represent everybody, whether they voted for you or not,” he said.

Jeff Akers

Akers, 52, is a Christiansburg native and works with shipping and receiving giant UPS, including spending time on the company’s corporate side. He said he hopes to be able to implement some of his work experience and knowledge to public service.

“It’s given me insight on how to be a team player and to get things done in the interest in the town,” he said. “I want to make sure we’re looking out for everybody. We need to be making sure we’re watching out for every citizen, including small businesses. If we don’t have small businesses, we don’t have much of a town.”

Akers is a critic of some of the town’s financial decisions over the years. One item he said he doesn’t believe the town approached responsibly was the approval of the Christiansburg Huckleberry Park, which had a budget of just under $20 million when it was approved a few years ago.

Akers said he’s glad his name wasn’t attached to its approval. However, given the park is here to stay, he said he’d like to see it paid off without seriously burdening taxpayers.

Akers also raised concerns about other town amenities such as the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, which he said brings in less money than it costs to run. He said there might be a way to even that balance when considering Virginia Tech’s frequent use of the pool for meets.

Although the aquatic center’s budget has sparked concerns among some in town, a number of council members have in the past defended its costs and said it provides an important recreational service.

Steve Huppert

Huppert won his first election to town council in 2004, but lost his re-election bid four years later by 41 votes. He returned to council in 2010 by an even closer margin of just 10 votes and remained on the elected body until he decided against running for re-election in 2021.

Huppert said among the things that encouraged him to give it another shot in public office is some of the compliments he’s heard about his past public service. He said when he decided to leave a few years ago, he thought he was getting up there in age and maybe couldn’t do the job he needed to anymore.

“But so many people talked to me and said, ‘You did a great job before,’” he said.

Huppert, a Vietnam War veteran, spent much of his post-military life in education, where he worked as a teacher, guidance counselor and football coach.

As a council member, he championed several significant developments such as the ongoing revamp of the Marketplace, the construction of Christiansburg Huckleberry Park and the extension of the Huckleberry Trail in town.

“I think things are going well, progressing well and, of course, we have the new park coming in,” he said. “There are so many exciting things going on. I just miss being part of it, and hoping I can help a little bit here to continue the drive forward.”

Sam Bishop

Bishop did not return requests for comment on this article.

Bishop first joined council in 2014 and is currently one of just two Black elected officials in Montgomery County.

Bishop, like Hicks, unsuccessfully ran for mayor two years ago.

Bishop has, among other points in the past, pushed for greater transparency in town government.

Bishop is a native of the area. He served in the Army for just over two decades and is one of several former servicemen on town council. He also spent 28 years with the Blacksburg Police Department, retiring in the mid- to late-2000s with the rank of captain.