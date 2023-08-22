Applause greeted Roanoke City Council’s 6-0 Monday evening vote allowing Justin and Keri vanBlaricom to close on the Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage and start the real work of turning it into a cafe.

At end of 2022, council approved a contract outlining a process by which the couple would be able to buy the 1.1 acre neglected cottage property for $10 in return for their investment to improve the structure for their new business, “Fishburn Perk.”

The vanBlaricoms have 90 days to start construction and, after that, another nine months to “achieve substantial completion of construction.”

A similar version of the vanBlaricoms’ project application appeared before Council May 15, but council voted it down on a 6-1 vote.

For several months, former Grandin Court Neighborhood Association President Owen McGuire and former Secretary Freeda Cathcart led public opposition to the vanBlaricoms’ plan.

Some residents’ concerns about litter, parking, safety and what could happen to the property in the future came up against others’ desire for a place for students to work and a locally-owned cafe within walking distance of their homes.

In the end, division over the issue led residents of the Grandin Court neighborhood to vote Cathcart and McGuire out in July. Interim officers Kenny Marn, Kathleen Herndon, Cody Schaeffer and Kait Pedigo — president, vice president, secretary and treasurer, respectively — will serve until the association’s regular election in November.

Meanwhile, in June, Council voted 6-0 to amend its purchasing agreement with the vanBlaricoms, extending the project application deadline and giving the couple just enough time to submit a second, amended proposal. Council approved that amended proposal Monday.

“We would love to thank people for their outpouring of support,” Justin vanBlaricom said. “It has been more than we ever could imagine.”

The June contract amendment also gives the city first shot at buying the property back if the vanBlaricoms sell it in the future. The amended contract also deals with the half acre of the property that the cottage does not occupy, requiring the vanBlaricoms — and anyone who may own the property after them — to maintain it “as open space with only those uses allowed under the ... Recreation and Open Space District.”

The plan approved Monday differs from the May 15 version in one other significant way: it provides for the possibility that the cottage may be too deteriorated to renovate, stating that the cottage will be renovated “if found to be structurally sound.”

However, on Monday City Attorney Tim Spencer said the contract and deed specifically require city council to first approve any efforts to demolish the building.

Being unable to renovate the building is a worst case scenario, Justin vanBlaricom told The Roanoke Times earlier this year.

Now that the vanBlaricoms own the property, they can bring contractors, architects and engineers on board. At various public meetings, the vanBlaricoms explained that it didn’t make sense to make those contracts until after they knew they’d be able to move forward with the project.

“It’s been stated the vanBlarcioms have not done their due diligence to determine the structural condition of the building and intend to tear it down. This is not correct,” Richard Rife – Justin vanBlaricom’s stepfather and the cafe project’s self-identified “unpaid architect” – said Monday.

Rife said he and others have done visual inspections of the easily accessible portions of the cottage, but have refrained from opening up the walls and ceilings to get a better look.

“We have not done this yet because the vanBlaricoms don’t own the building and if we would do that necessary destruction to a publicly-owned building, that’s what’s called vandalism and we’re not really interested in that,” Rife said before the vote Monday.

If the cottage can be renovated, construction will focus on bringing the building up to health department and ADA standards, while maintaining its look as much as possible. The vanBlaricoms will apply for grants that would require them to preserve the building’s historic features.

The vanBlaricoms do plan to add a parking lot with up to nine regular spaces and at least one handicap space. They also hope to provide electrical service so potential food trucks won’t need to use noisy generators.

The construction project would also add a 200-square-foot storage building and involve a porch renovation to add outdoor seating.

Otherwise, the couple plans to leave the land around the building alone, except to remove hazardous dead trees or – if the neighborhood shows interest in doing so – add a community garden.

The vanBlaricoms hope to use permeable parking surfaces and rain barrels to offset stormwater runoff and drainage concerns as much as possible.