CHRISTIANSBURG — Angela Hill will be the new Montgomery County administrator, a move that will make her just the second woman in the locality’s history to hold the job, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Hill, who is slated to begin her new duties Nov. 1, will succeed County Administrator Craig Meadows, who announced about a month ago that he will retire in the fall.

“It is my honor to serve as administrator for Montgomery County,” Hill said in the release. “In my various roles during my 25 years of service to the citizens of Montgomery County, I have been able to build strong relationships and be a part of an extraordinary team. I welcome this opportunity to continue to lead Montgomery County in my new role.”

Hill is currently the deputy county administrator and chief financial officer.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said it quickly began looking at Hill after they learned of Meadows’ planned retirement.

“We are confident her skills, knowledge and ability will continue to lead [the county] in a strategic and innovative direction,” Blevins said in the release.

Meadows said it seemed like a perfect time to pass on the reins as the county is on sound financial footing and has other strategic initiatives underway.

“Montgomery County is in a great position to continue to move forward with Angie as county administrator,” he said in the release.

Hill joined the county during the fall of 1997 as director of financial and management services. She had previously worked as an auditor at Brown Edwards, a regional certified public accounting firm.

The first woman to serve as county administrator was Betty Thomas, who held the job from 1981 to 1997. Carol Edmonds held the job on an interim basis for five months in 2009, the year Meadows was hired.

The county did not immediately release Hill’s initial salary.