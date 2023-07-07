An audit of Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission concluded that funding recipients’ applications and expenditures are not always documented adequately.

The audit — completed by the city municipal auditor’s office — began in February. The audit report, shared with The Roanoke Times Friday, found that the City Council gave the GVPC the authority to expend funds, but revealed flaws in how it receives applications, selects recipients and documents the recipients’ use of funds.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds, who has criticized the GVPC, was unavailable for comment Friday.

In interviews with GVPC members, the audit report said, “there was a general consensus that the application and proposal evaluation processes were hurriedly created in 2021, were refined in 2022, and could be further improved in 2023.”

The city and GVPC do not currently have adequate ways of making sure recipients spend the money as directed, the audit reports.

The audit found that the GVPC received only half of the quarterly performance reports its 2021 ARPA money recipients were supposed to provide, and many annual and closeout reports lacked detail and documentation.

Fund recipients “proposed their own performance indicators, which were often difficult to evaluate in terms of outcomes and impacts,” making it difficult to compare the efficacy of different programs, according to the audit.

The audit report identified two fund recipients in particular that were paid in advance for requested services, but whose follow-through could not be verified with documentation.

The Roanoke Times is not identifying the organizations because neither could be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Addressing one of the organization’s situation, GVPC Chairman and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said it did create the curriculum and has trained 17 other organizations.

The two entities received, together, more than $40,000.

In another section of the report, city management said “it is critically important to recognize and acknowledge” that not all of the services in question have been fully implemented.

Meanwhile, the GVPC did not document its evaluations of 2022 funding proposals. The report said four of the GVPC’s nine members did not participate in evaluations, citing conflicts of interest, and records were not kept for the meetings where the other five members performed evaluations.

The audit also found that all of the organizations that got funding from the GVPC filed applications, except one. The Roanoke Times is not naming that organization, either, because a representative could not be immediately reached. That organization received at least $16,000 directly from the GVPC.

City management comments in the report said the organization did not need to file an application because part of the funding came from a state grant, the application for which identified it as the intended user of the funds.

“This process is done consistently throughout the City,” the comments said. “When [the organization] did not meet the scope of the MOU [memorandum of understanding], City staff demanded partial repayment of the grant for work not performed, and the grant was repaid.”

The audit report recommended ways the city and GVPC may improve funding applications and evaluations going forward.

The report suggested the GVPC adopt more of the Roanoke Arts Commission’s application and evaluation policies. The Arts Commission requires basic financial statements from applicants and scores proposals using a detailed, standardized matrix.

“As of May 1, 2023, the Commission has adopted a grant solicitation/recommendation policy that is similar to that used by the Arts Commission,” city management comments said. “…Staff will work with the Commission to develop additional scoring and evaluation criteria for future funding proposals.”

The audit report also recommended the city and GVPC improve oversight of fund recipients by verifying how funds were used.

“Once the services contracted for have been fully delivered, City staff will determine that the scope was satisfied, per the terms of the Agreement – as is the case with all such agreements,” city management said in its response to the recommendation.

To increase monitoring, the audit report recommended the city and GVPC require standard financial reports and budget templates, seek more quantifiable “performance indicators” and tighten reporting requirements.

Management’s response stated that required disclosures will be included in any future agreements, but otherwise made few concessions, indicating the suggestions exceed what’s expected of other city bodies.

“No adjustments to the process used to develop performance measures or to the types of performance measures will be made,” city management responded. “No adjustments to current monitoring practices … will be made ... however all monitoring will continue to be centralized as noted. … No adjustments will be made in the information required/accompanied with reporting” but more personnel will be assigned to follow-up on missing reports and data.

When The Roanoke Times asked Cobb if more stringent requirements might slow things down and discourage smaller, less established organizations from applying for funds, he said it could.

“Let’s say an organization wants to train 40 people in a particular skill but they discover halfway through implementation that’s not realistic. I don’t think they should be penalized because they’re having to adapt their outcome … because so many of these programs that are being funded are pilot programs,” Cobb said.

Cobb said the pilot programs will be doomed to fail if they are unable to try new things and adapt their approaches as they learn.

“Every city I know if is trying to figure out what will work to reduce violence,” Cobb said.

Cobb said the report and its recommendations have already impacted the GVPC’s current funding cycle. While waiting for the audit to be completed, the GVPC postponed its open application process, which usually happens in March.

The GVPC was hoping to fund some summer programs, Cobb said, but now it’s July and that’s clearly not going to happen.

On the other hand, he said the GVPC has a very clear application process now, thanks to the policy adopted May 1.