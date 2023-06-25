NewsNation is a relatively new and fast-growing American cable channel. It’s owned by the Nexstar Media Group, a big chain that once owned WSLS (Channel 10) here in Roanoke.

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo might be the channel’s biggest name. He did an interview June 14 with one of the local congressmen, Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell. In many ways it was illuminating.

The 5th District lawmaker staunchly defended ex-president Donald J. Trump against pending charges of corruption and more in New York and Florida. (Grand jurors are still meeting in Georgia and Washington, D.C.)

Good launched the interview by explaining why he’s endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, rather than Trump. Good defended the ex-president and said he would vote for Trump in 2024 if he secures the GOP nomination.

The congressman pooh-poohed notions Trump committed crimes, then quickly changed the subject to the “Biden Crime Family.”

It’s unfair Trump’s being investigated by the Department of Justice while Biden is not, Good said. And he criticized the media for not reporting on unverified Biden corruption rumors.

“You know, Chris, I’ve not had one reporter ask to do an interview with me, or ask me on the Capitol steps, about the Biden Crime Family, asking me about the bribery allegations by the first-hand account of the whistleblower.”

(Friday, when I searched for “Biden Crime Family” on Google News, it returned 108,000 links, many of which referenced the key phrase in the headline. One was an interview Good did June 12 with WSET Channel 13.)

Anyway, yours truly donned his reporter’s cap and dashed off an email to Marjorie Jackson, Good’s press secretary.

“Ms. Jackson,” I wrote, “Rep. Good said on NewsNation Wednesday that no reporter from the news media had requested an interview with him regarding the Biden Crime Family. I’m a reporter, and I’m formally requesting a live telephone interview with Rep. Good about the Biden Crime Family. Can you arrange that?”

More than a week has passed. Jackson has yet to respond.

In the NewsNation segment, Cuomo challenged Good to substantiate the bribery rumors. That’s not easy, given there’s zero evidence. There hasn’t even been any kind of formal allegation.

But the way political conspiracies unfold in 21st century America, evidence is no longer required. Under Trump-era rules, only accusations matter, provided they’re hurled by Republicans. When anyone asks for proof, the gossipmongers react as if the questioner has a third eye in his head.

At one point while he was talking, Good uttered the term “whataboutism” twice. And he quickly changed the subject to mansions he said President Joe Biden owns in Delaware.

“You tell me how Joe Biden has a mansion in Rehoboth Beach, and a mansion in Delaware, on a government salary,” Good told Cuomo. He acted as if that’s all the evidence of a $5 million bribe anyone would ever need.

But Good trampled on a few facts. Joe Biden doesn’t own two mansions in Delaware. He might own one, if you stretch the definition of “mansion.”

A couple of years after his first election as senator, Biden bought a bona fide mansion in Greenville, Delaware. This was in the mid-1970s, around the time Richard Nixon resigned his presidency.

Biden paid $185,000 for the place, formerly owned by the famous Dupont family. The 10,000-square foot home had been abandoned. A developer was preparing to tear it down.

The Bidens spent decades living there and restoring the place. According to the Associated Press, they sold it to a neighbor for $1.2 million in 1994 — during the Clinton administration.

How could Biden have afforded the mansion and repairs? Here’s how: He spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate, earning a far-above-average salary. That was $169,000 annually in 2008, Biden’s final year.

Good’s not unfamiliar with generous congressional salaries — he collects one.

The Bidens current main home is in Greenville, too. According to an article in Homes & Gardens, in 1996 Biden paid $350,000 for four lakefront acres on which he built later built a 6,800-square foot house that has three bedrooms and 4-1/2 baths. The magazine pegged its value at $1 million to- $2 million. Some people might call that a mansion.

As for Biden’s home outside Rehobeth Beach, purchased in 2017, it’s about 4,800 square feet and is valued at $2.7 million. In their tax returns that year, the Bidens reported earning $11 million, most of it from speeches and books.

(For 2017 the Bidens paid $3.7 million in federal income taxes. President Trump’s federal income tax bill the same year was $750.)

The beach house has six bedrooms and five baths. That’s big, but does it qualify as a mansion? Aren’t legit mansions larger — like 62,500 square feet with 126 rooms? Those are the dimensions of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s place in Palm Beach. That’s a real mansion.

And what about that supposed $5 million bribe? At least so far, it’s unconfirmed scuttlebutt. Supposedly, the money came from a long-deceased executive of Bursima, a Ukrainian gas company for which Hunter Biden served a five-year stint on the board of directors, while his father served as U.S. vice president.

The tip was reported to the Trump Department of Justice during Trump’s presidency, and fielded by the FBI, which was and still is led by a Trump appointee. It appears the tipster was Trump crony Rudy Giuliani, who’s so reliable his law license was suspended.

The Trump DOJ brought zero corruption charges against Joe Biden. And while it was finding no evidence against him, then-President Trump tried to extort Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens and Burisma. That’s what led to Trump’s first impeachment.

It almost looks like Good and some others are projecting Trumpish crimes on Biden.

Right now, at least, the $5 million bribe appears to be recycled rumors the Trump DOJ dismissed. And in that respect, it’s reminiscent of the Republicans’ 2015 re-investigation into the deaths of four Americans in Benghazi, Libya.

Recall that? It also ended with zero criminal charges. But the Benghazi probe turned up Hillary Clinton’s private email server, housed in her New York home, on which there were classified documents.

That information sank Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. Which was the Benghazi probe’s entire point, according to an infamous interview now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave to Fox News in 2015.

As Trump fights Espionage Act charges alleging he illegally withheld sensitive defense documents after leaving the White House, Republicans in the House seem to be playing the Benghazi game with the Biden-Burisma smears.

Apparently, the congressman from Campbell County doesn’t want you to grasp that important context.

I’m ready and willing to do that interview with Good. But it seems like the congressman’s developed cold feet. Why?