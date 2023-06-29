BLACKSBURG — The town is facing calls to address the preservation of St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall, with a number of people questioning whether the historic building is a legitimate priority.

Concerns over Odd Fellows came to the forefront this week when a number of speakers, including well-known poet and activist Nikki Giovanni, came before the Town Council to call for stronger attention to the building.

The comments come in light of a recent report that issues recommendations for museum collections and maintenance and improvements to both Odd Fellows and the Alexander Black House.

Odd Fellows, located on Gilbert Street, is the only remaining structure from New Town, northern Blacksburg’s historic Black community. Some of the speakers who addressed council voiced fears that a failure to preserve the building would lead to the further erasure of local African-American history.

Blacksburg resident Toni Pitts said the building is not just a town institution, but also part of Virginia history. She said the town has a responsibility to preserve the structure.

“It would be immoral to disregard and neglect a building that meant so much to African-Americans in the area surrounding New Town,” she told council.

Odd Fellows, which the town restored and officially reopened in 2009, currently serves as a museum of African-American culture and was once a social gathering spot for the Black community.

The Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation, which oversees Odd Fellows, is currently not doing tours of the building. Access to the second floor has also been blocked off for some time due to both structural and capacity concerns, said Jim Rakes, chairman of the foundation’s board of directors.

The foundation has stopped tours for now because it needs some time to assess the report and its recommendations, Rakes said. However, Odd Fellows was briefly opened and allowed some people in during a recent gospel singing event that occurred just outside of the building, he said.

There have also been some other challenges with events at Odd Fellows, Rakes said. In addition to the impact of the pandemic on attendance, the new and neighboring Virginia Tech Foundation building has led to parking issues, he said.

The report issues a number of recommendations for Odd Fellows and the Black House, which is located on Draper Road and houses the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation.

The report categorized recommendations as immediate, short-term and long-term, with the latter being fixes to be made within six months to a year.

Among the immediate recommendations for Odd Fellows are security improvements as the report points out that the first and second floor windows are not secured with locks and that the double entrance doors and single entrance doors at the north elevation have locks “that don’t provide sufficient security.”

The report recommends a laundry list of long-term improvements which include the installation of a security system that would include exterior and interior cameras. Other recommendations include the designation of the space for multiple uses, including serving as a meeting place for African-American programs such as the Black College Institute.

The board found some good things in the report, but there were also certain points that weren’t quite correct, Rakes said.

The foundation and board needs to further assess the report, but there is a general willingness to make improvements and support preservation efforts, Rakes said.

“And I’m sure the town feels the same way,” he said.

Town Manager Marc Verniel addressed the report.

“The town’s public works department has already completed some of the recommended maintenance items. Many of the other recommendations are already underway or are planned in the future,” Verniel wrote in an email. “There are also some suggested longer-term building improvements in the report that the town will discuss with the BMCF board to determine if they are needed.”

Giovanni was among those who questioned the prioritization of Odd Fellows. While she voiced some general praise for the town and the progress it’s made over the years, she said there seems to have been neglect when it’s come to some other areas.

Giovanni asked why the town seems to “not be incredibly proud of what we have built here.”

“What are we afraid of in saving a building?” She said. “It’s something we should be proud of.”