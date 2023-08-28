BLACKSBURG — The town is seeking public feedback on a plan to turn a prime downtown property into a retail cooperative and incubator program.

Blacksburg officials are asking for feedback using the letstalkblacksburg.org site to provide comments on the future of the Cook’s Cleaners building at 414 N. Main St.

The long-vacant property, which the town bought several years ago for close to $1 million, is undergoing remediation and rehabilitation work as part of a greater plan to renovate the 5,000-square-foot space into a community retail cooperative and incubator, according to a recent town announcement. Building renovations are expected to be done by the end of 2026.

Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said the space is an important one for the town due to its central location – a busy downtown area within proximity of not just other businesses, but also Virginia Tech on the other side of North Main Street.

“There’s a multi-faceted vision for it, but we may come up with other ideas, too, as the public weighs in. It’s a great place to redevelop,” the mayor said Friday. “For many reasons, it’s not only a strategic location, but it’s also a convenient location.”

The town’s recent announcement stated that the building, situated between the Tech campus and the entrance to downtown, is in an ideal location to become a central hub for a “vibrant retail sector.”

“The development of a retail cooperative and incubator program will spur growth in the small business retail sector and provide opportunities for civic engagement and activity,” the announcement reads.

Pointing out the challenges of launching a business in a downtown storefront, the town said providing physical retail space at a low cost and along with an array of support resources and services could help level the playing field for those interested in starting and growing a retail business.

The town’s announcement includes a brief description of the function and benefit of incubator programs, which the locality said helps accelerate the development of businesses via benefits such as the provision of more affordable spaces and direct exposure to mentors and consultants.

Additionally, the organization Downtown Blacksburg Inc. will be in the building and be responsible for managing the retail incubator program. The town said DBI will, among other functions, organize events to increase traffic to the businesses and work with local economic development partners to help meet the needs of the participants.

The town said it will provide participants and DBI with subsidized and reduced rent, favorable lease terms, building insurance and common space.

Hager-Smith said other ideas that have been floated around for the property have included the provision of office space for nonprofit work, possibly gallery space and even public restrooms – the latter of which she said has long been in demand.