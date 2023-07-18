Facing citizen opposition to books about sex and gender on public library shelves, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors affirmed support for library staff this week.

Recently 13 books were nominated for reconsideration through a longstanding library policy, said county Libraries Director Julie Phillips during a board of supervisors meeting Monday night.

“And those were all recent, we’d never had any reconsideration requests before that,” Phillips said. “We’d had some concerns, but no one took us up on the process.”

It’s a process available to patrons for at least 30 years prior, she said.

Discussions Monday arose more than a month after a citizen picketed busy Botetourt County roadsides with a sign that said supervisors allow “porn for children in libraries.”

One of the supervisors named on that sign, 16-year board member Billy Martin, confronted the protestor and was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

First appearances in that case were delayed from Monday until Sept. 27, according to online court records. But Martin already lost a Republican primary nomination to run for another term as supervisor.

Elsewhere in Virginia and nationwide, groups have taken issue with the presence of books about gender, sex and sexual orientation on public library shelves.

Out of more than 121,000 items in the Botetourt library collection, 353 titles, far less than one percent, are about LGBTQ+ subjects, Phillips said.

By comparison, there are 6,851 items about Christianity, she said.

Supervisor Steve Clinton, who also serves as a county Library Board of Trustees member, said complainants routinely use the word pornographic to describe contents of the challenged publications.

“I bought four of these books, the electronic version, and I looked for something truly offensive,” Clinton said. “And I looked in vain.”

He said the book discussions have been going on for more than six months, underscoring the importance of the matter. The time has allowed for a diverse community conversation, Clinton said, and he wants to bring the matter to a conclusion.

“There are some narratives in some of these books that I don’t agree with, fairly strongly don’t agree with it,” Clinton said. “But I could not for the life of me identify a reason that these books should be banned.”

He said the books were making points that were not necessarily comfortable, but might be ideal for parents to use as educational material.

“I could see compelling evidence that these have some value,” Clinton said. “It may not always be comfortable, but these books have some value.”

Clinton then read a resolution in support of Phillips and the county library staff. The board passed that resolution unanimously.

“In recent months, Ms. Phillips and Botetourt County Libraries staff have come under personal attack by members of our community in person, in local media and online,” Clinton read. “The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will not allow Ms. Phillips or her staff to be persecuted for doing the job that they are tasked to do.”

In an email Monday, Phillips said she was grateful to hear the supervisors’ support for her and the library staff. She said civil discourse to explore and debate opposing ideas is important to a free society, but it’s never acceptable to attack people personally, especially when someone is just doing their job.

“As a public servant, it’s my responsibility to set aside my personal beliefs, biases, and opinions in order to understand and meet the needs and interests of all citizens,” Phillips said in the email. “That can be a challenge when those citizens have very different life circumstances and needs, and completely opposite opinions on various issues and library materials.”

The county’s book collection budget during the 2023 fiscal year was close to $150,000, 86% funded by the state, she said. That leaves about $21,000 of book-buying money funded locally.

Library books are further protected from censorship under the First Amendment, said County Attorney Mike Lockaby.

“Books that are outdated or factually inaccurate may be removed,” Lockaby said. “However, books may not be removed in an effort to prevent access to ideas or viewpoints with which the library board or others disagree.”

Some of the same books that caused complaints in Botetourt County were recently removed from libraries in Llano County, Texas, causing a lawsuit that will most likely lead to those books returning to shelves, he said.

“As a practical matter, if the libraries ultimately removed any of these books, I would have very strong concerns that that attempt would be a total failure,” Lockaby said. “There is no getting around the fact that much of the public hue and cry about these books is motivated by disagreement with the viewpoints of these books.”