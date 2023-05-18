Botetourt County's circuit court will be closed from June 2 to June 20 to accommodate the moving of facilities and staff offices to the lower floor of the Botetourt-Craig Public Safety Building at 205 N. Roanoke St. in Fincastle, according to county officials.

After June 20, the court will resume at that location until the new county courthouse has been built, a county release states.

The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court will also be closed to the public and for the transaction of business to accommodate the moving of the facilities and staff offices to the Old District Court Building at Courthouse Square, on Main Street in Fincastle.

It will remain closed until the new facilities and staff offices are ready no later than June 20, with hopes of opening again by June 12, according to the release.

A notice will be posted on the front door of the Old District Court Building when the office has reopened.

Those with questions have been asked to call 540-928-2350.