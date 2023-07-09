Another large housing development is being proposed in Botetourt County, and the planning commission is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to recommend a rezoning for the mixed-use development in Blue Ridge.

The proposed project, Harvest at Blue Ridge, would be located on a portion of the old Murray Cider property on the eastern side of Cloverdale Road between the intersections at Cortland Road and Eastpark Drive, according to county documents.

Blue Ridge resident and developer Dale Wilkinson has submitted a proposal that includes up to 155 single-family lots, 200 multi-family lots, 145 town houses and 60,000 square feet of commercial space, including a grocery store, which aims to be constructed by 2030, according to the rezoning application.

The land is currently zoned for agriculture and low density housing, but Wilkinson has requested the 84-acre property be rezoned for his multiphase development, according to the application.

Housing developments and other projects in the county have received pushback from citizens concerned about the county’s rapid growth.

The withdrawal of an application by a developer to build a 300-unit apartment complex just off U.S. 220 happened in late March after much negative feedback from citizens.

That property, owned by Invest Properties LLC and Whisper Hill LLC, sits between the Daleville Cemetery and a Freedom First Credit Union, not far from Lord Botetourt High School.

Thomas Builders was seeking approval for two special use permits. One to increase the density allowed to be 13.99 units per acre, and a second to raise the allowable building height to approximately 55 feet.

A number of county residents were against the project to begin with, and some were outraged when the board of supervisors permitted the rescheduling of the public hearing in February.

The main complaints focused on traffic concerns, with many saying the area already was backed up at certain points in the day without adding the development.

Others spoke about the history of the cemetery and how it could be impacted by the development.

Thomas Builders representative Daniel Cyrus said in March the company had yet to make a decision on what it would do regarding the project going forward.

A proposed wind farm in a mountainous area of the county that has yet to be built has also not been received well by some.

Current plans by Apex Clean Energy call for construction of the wind farm to begin in the summer of 2023, and for the utility to be operational the following year, according to company officials.

It is still facing legal challenges from a group of about a dozen Botetourt and Rockbridge county residents who live anywhere from two to 25 miles away from the wind farm site on North Mountain, about five miles northeast of Eagle Rock.

They say they oppose the turbines on multiple grounds: They will mar the scenic landscape, kill birds and bats that fly into their rotating blades, cause other environmental damage and produce low frequency noise and shadow flicker.

In a separate lawsuit, the same group of residents is contesting a decision earlier this year by the Botetourt County Board of Zoning Appeals to allow a concrete-making facility in the area.

The plant would be temporary, existing only long enough to produce the concrete needed for the bases of the turbines. Opponents say that it would nonetheless lead to pollution of a nearby creek and cause other damage to the surrounding forestland.

When asked if the Harvest at Blue Ridge is meeting some of the same pushback, county spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury said she was unsure, but she had heard “rumblings in a few social media groups.”

If the planning commission votes to recommend the rezoning, it will then go to the board of supervisors at a later date for an official vote.

The planning commission meeting is slated for 6 p.m. Monday at the Botetourt County Administration Center in Daleville.