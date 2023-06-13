A Botetourt County supervisor was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery less than two weeks ahead of a June 20 primary.

The incident involved Blue Ridge District Supervisor Billy W. Martin and Danny Goad, who was holding a sign in a Food Lion parking lot that read “Billy Martin allows Porn for Children in Libraries.”

Martin has served on the board of supervisors for 16 years. He is running for reelection in the upcoming Republican primary.

“I intend to continue to run for this position,” Martin wrote in an email Tuesday.

According to court documents, the county sheriff’s office served Martin with a court summons on June 7, the day of the alleged assault.

That Wednesday, Goad, of Cloverdale, said he went to the Blue Ridge Library and distributed a letter to parents and guardians. That letter conveyed his concerns about reading materials at the library that depict the human body in an “inappropriate” manner but are available to children, Goad said.

Goad said he began voicing his concerns to the board of supervisors in January and believed that Martin and another supervisor, Valley District representative Donald Scothorn, “might be interested in helping a little bit.”

But “since that time, they’ve done nothing but stonewall and obfuscate our efforts,” Goad told The Roanoke Times Tuesday. “It’s been nearly six months now, and the books are still available for children.”

After visiting the library, Goad said he went to the Food Lion at the intersection of Laymantown Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard (U.S. 460), between the areas of Bonsack and Blue Ridge.

Goad wrote in a criminal complaint filed June 7 that he stood in the grass at the parking lot entry holding the sign, using the word “porn” that was critical of Martin.

Martin said Tuesday that the statement on the sign is “a blatant lie.”

“I agree that some of this material is not suited for children. I remarked at our Board meeting that if I had the authority to remove this material, I would do so,” Martin wrote in his email. “There is a process that is set up to remove and/or review to get any book in the library. Mr. Goad knew this. Yet, he took it upon himself to make a sign.”

Goad said he stood in the grass with the sign for 30 to 45 minutes before he saw Martin pull up.

“He came off 460, coming up Laymantown Road. I saw him as he began to turn into the parking lot there,” Goad said Tuesday. “And he stopped at the entry to the parking lot. He didn’t actually go to a parking space. He just stopped in the road there.”

Martin said he went to “confront” Goad at the Food Lion after a friend told him about the sign.

Martin got out of his vehicle, “rushed toward me, ripped materials out of my pocket, attempted to take [the] sign out of my hand,” Goad wrote in the complaint. “As he was doing this I kept telling him, ‘Don’t do this Billy. You are going to get in trouble and you will be arrested.’”

Goad wrote that Martin “persisted,” but Goad “was able to keep him from taking [his] property.”

“I tried to get the sign away from him and there was some pulling,” Martin said.

“He finally stopped and walked away and walked over to talk to a passerby,” Goad said. “And shortly after that, he left. I stood there and continued to hold the sign for a little bit longer. [...] It’s not right to be attacked like that. So, I made a report.”

Goad said he went to the Food Lion on June 7 alone and was the only one there with a sign.

“That’s the area of the Blue Ridge District, and I want the people of Blue Ridge to know what’s happening with their representative on the board of supervisors,” Goad said.

“It’s election time with only a week to go and he is trying to get citizens here in Blue Ridge to vote for my opponent,” Martin said, referring to Blue Ridge District GOP candidate Walter Michael.

Martin said the incident angered him, as “most people would be [...] if it happened to them.”

“I teach the 7- to 12-year-old kids Sunday school class at our church. I was thinking what the parents of these kids would think if they saw this,” Martin said.

Martin said Goad has made the same statement about Scothorn. Area residents observed Goad on June 5 at the intersection of Cloverdale Road (U.S. 220) and Read Mountain Road holding a sign that read, “Scothorn allows Porn for Children in Libraries.”

Scothorn could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

Martin said Tuesday that he had waived his arraignment on the misdemeanor assault and battery charge, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday in General District Court. His next court date is set for July 17.

The county Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office filed a motion Tuesday in Circuit Court to request a special prosecutor for Martin’s case.

Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said that because Martin sits on the county board responsible for the office’s budget, a special prosecutor was requested “to avoid any appearance of improper bias or motive.”