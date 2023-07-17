Early stages were approved late Monday night for a more than 400-unit, mixed-use neighborhood in southern Botetourt County.

A new subdivision called Harvest at Blue Ridge will develop from an 89-acre field off Cloverdale Road, the county board of supervisors decided. The board unanimously approved a rezoning and two permits for the land.

Plans call for 437 residential units on what was the old Murray Cider farm property. There will be a variety of detached single-family homes, duplexes, cottages and multi-family units, as well as up to 60,000 square-feet of commercial spaces, developers said.

David Spigle said he is head of a development team that has studied and planned the neighborhood since March 2022. Spigle and developer Dale Wilkinson call Botetourt County home, he said.

“We feel like we are part of this community here,” Spigle said. “We’re trying to do something the right way.”

The acreage is on a site that Botetourt County previously identified as desirable for mixed-use development. Spigle addressed concerns from residents.

“I’m not sure anybody likes the idea of having a field that was in their backyard converted into somebody else’s backyard,” Spigle said. “The project we came up with takes every effort to mitigate those types of issues.”

Prior to voting on the new subdivision, county supervisors approved amendments to the neighborhood zoning codes that all developers must follow. The county added some definitions and made other textual tweaks and adjustments, staff said.

“That sense of place is very important in what we’re trying to accomplish,” Spigle said of Harvest at Blue Ridge. “It’s got that pedestrian feel to it.”

Other projects Spigle and Wilkinson have partnered on include Fire Station No. 1 in Roanoke, as well as Stonegate subdivision in Roanoke and Summerfield subdivision in Botetourt, he said.

The scheduled endpoint for Harvest at Blue Ridge is 2035, built in six phases, developers said.

The public hearing session opened at 9:16 p.m., more than three hours after the meeting started, and lasted 20 minutes. The board’s Monday night meeting was a continuation of unfinished business from its June 27 meeting.

After hearing cautions and concerns from the public, the board approved the subdivision measures without closing remarks, adjourning at 9:47 p.m.

It was the first Botetourt supervisors meeting broadcast by video online, joining a growing list of localities that livestream board meetings for ease of public access. The Botetourt County School Board started webcasting its board meetings in 2020.

The next board of supervisors meeting is July 31.