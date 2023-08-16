DALEVILLE — Botetourt County's library board voted unanimously Wednesday to continue allowing teenagers into the county facilities without having a parent present.

The vote maintained current policy on who can visit and rejected county supervisors Chairman Mac Scothorn's suggestion last month for more restrictive requirements.

"I just don't see any rationale for why we'd do this. Everything I've seen says keep the policy," library trustee Brandi Porter said.

In a news release issued after Wednesday's meeting, the library board called the vote an affirmation of parents' right to decide if their children could handle a library visit and said its policy on unaccompanied minors was "already one of the most conservative" in Virginia.

The 5-0 decision came at a Board of Trustees session and after a brief public comment period that echoed statewide and national arguments about gender identity issues and the role of public libraries. It continued months of back-and-forth at Botetourt County meetings, on social media – and sometimes in shopping center parking lots, such as in June when a county resident carried signs accusing two county supervisors of allowing libraries to keep pornography on their shelves.

On Wednesday, three of five speakers during the comment period returned to the topic of sexual materials and criticized the library system for having in its children's collection books they say are inappropriate.

Glenda Buchanan said books such as "It Feels Good to Be Yourself" express non-binary gender perspectives that would only confuse and harm young readers. She called the book part of a "Marxist lesbian" agenda at the American Library Association. The association produces an annual Rainbow List of books that address LGBTQ+ issues for young readers.

"These books give children permission to play gender dress-up every day," Buchanan said. She contrasted the library's offerings to the more limited selection available during her own childhood. "Neither I nor any child I knew had any gender confusion at all," Buchanan said.

Anne Palmer said that a county library had a book with an illustration of two boys having oral sex. "Buy your own stuff on Amazon. It doesn't belong in libraries," Palmer said.

Palmer addressed county Library Director Julie Phillips directly, telling her that while she had nothing against her personally, "what you have allowed in here is despicable."

Palmer then spoke over the board's buzzer, running past her time limit with a commentary on society falling away from Christian guidelines.

Charles Ruhl identified a book titled "Sex is a Funny Word" as unsuitable for children and asked the board to move controversial material behind the front counter where it could not be encountered accidentally.

The two other speakers at Wednesday's meeting addressed the pending vote on teen visits and asked the board not to change its policy.

Ken Conklin also said that a lifelong love of reading, and his adult work as an author, poet and book publisher, was fueled by youthful visits to public libraries, and that he wants others to be able to find similar inspiration.

Alex Stewart said he opposed any change to the policy for teens and said that he wanted to express "total and consistent satisfaction" with library staff. He commended library officials for not giving in to what he termed an eight-month campaign against free speech.

Wednesday's vote keeps in place the library system's current rule that anyone younger than 13 may not come to a library without a supervising adult. Those 14 and older are allowed in, though board Chairwoman Marlene Preston noted that a parent's signature is needed for minors to get a library card. Parents have access to children's library accounts.

The vote to maintain its policy came after trustees said that nearly all the comments they received opposed changes.

Trustees said that many county students use the libraries to study and as a location for tutoring sessions. Trustee Chris Becke, who attended the meeting via a video link, noted that 30% of the county's residents do not have Internet access at home and that the libraries remain an important place for teens to access online information.

Supervisor Steve Clinton, who attends library board meetings as a liaison but is not a voting trustee, listened to the trustees' support for continuing to allow in teens without an adult accompanying them and said that he agreed.

Wednesday's vote at the Greenfield Administration Center connects back – via a somewhat zigzag line of Botetourt County politics – to the June pickets that Danny Goad of Cloverdale carried out against two county supervisors.

On June 7, one of the supervisors named on Goad's signs, Billy W. Martin Sr., confronted Goad as he carried a sign outside a Food Lion at the intersection of Laymantown Road and U.S. 460. The encounter prompted Goad to file an assault and battery charge against the supervisor, who is scheduled to appear in the county's General District Court on Sept. 27.

Goad, who said he represented a group called Botetourt Residents Against Child Exploitation, has served as a local Republican Party official in Botetourt County and elsewhere. Soon after he had his run-in with Martin, also a Republican, Martin lost a primary challenge and will not be the party's candidate in fall elections for the Blue Ridge District supervisor's seat.

The other supervisor named on Goad's signs, Valley District and the board chairman Scothorn, survived his own primary challenge.

At a supervisors' meeting on July 31 – one meeting after supervisors approved a resolution supporting library staff against what supervisors said were personal attacks – Scothorn proposed a policy change to keep those younger than 18 from county libraries without explicit adult permission. Anyone age 15 and younger would have to be accompanied by an adult guardian, and 16- and 17-year-olds would need at least written parental permission in Scothorn's proposal.

On Wednesday, Scothorn was quoted in the library system's news release thanking the trustees.

“I appreciate the Library Board of Trustees looking into the age matter and I fully respect their decision of keeping the current Unattended Minor Policy in place. I know they weighed all the options and found the Botetourt policy to be appropriate,” Scothorn said.

"It is my true desire that parents praise the efforts of their children’s learning and ask parents to join them in the process to build not only knowledge but also a better community," Scothorn said.