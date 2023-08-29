CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County officials are looking to continue providing tax relief to vehicle owners, a plan that would extend a decision they made last year amid a period of dramatic increases in car values.

While there have been some drops, motor vehicle values are still elevated when compared with the locality’s historical patterns, county officials said during a discussion Monday night.

Motor vehicles are deemed personal property, which in the county is subject to a tax rate of $2.55 per $100 of assessed value.

The county’s board of supervisors was among a number of governing bodies in the region last year that decided to provide relief on car tax bills, which a number of municipal officials expected to be significantly higher due to the increased costs of cars at the time — particularly used cars.

While Montgomery County supervisors didn’t lower the tax rate, their move last year effectively provided relief by not basing the bills on the full inflated value of the cars.

The measure supervisors approved asked the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office to “certify that the JD Power Pricing Guide values are inflated and that an 80% assessment ratio is more in line with the fair market value of vehicles.”

The JD Power Pricing Guide — previously the National Automobile Dealers’ Association’s Official Used Car Guide — is what the county generally relies on for the value of cars and to determine tax collections.

County staff this year are maintaining the call to not base the tax bills on the full inflated value of the cars and are recommending supervisors approve a 90% assessment ratio measure, which they said is more in line with the fair market value of vehicles.

Some supervisors this week voiced support for the recommendation among several options. A vote is scheduled for Sept. 11.

The 90% figure “is the right thing to do for our citizens,” said Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski.

Supervisor Mary Biggs echoed her colleague’s comment.

County staff provided data this week to highlight trends in motor vehicle values before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and after.

The total values in the county increased by $20.9 million, $33.2 million, approximately $11 million and $67.6 million, respectively, for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. For 2022 — when supervisors passed the 80% ratio — the values increased by a whopping $260.6 million, according to the county data.

The county’s total motor vehicle values for this year are $902.5 million, which is lower than last year’s — when not factoring the 80% ratio measure — but still significantly higher than the $713.1 million in 2021.

Additionally, the county highlights the change in values for certain makes and models. For example, a 2016 Jeep Renegade’s value increased by 27% last year before decreasing by 18% by this year.

County staff said some localities across the state are still evaluating their vehicle valuation adjustments. They said several localities that used an assessment ratio in 2022 are using one again this year.