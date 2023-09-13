CHRISTIANSBURG — Blacksburg’s deputy town manager Chris Lawrence has been hired as Montgomery County’s deputy county administrator.

Angie Hill, who will succeed County Administrator Craig Meadows later in the fall, announced Lawrence’s hiring at the tail end of a county board of supervisors meeting late Monday.

Lawrence is slated to begin his new job Oct. 16, according to the county. Hill will assume her new role as county administrator Nov. 1.

Meadows announced earlier this year that he will retire this fall.

Lawrence has served as Blacksburg’s deputy town manager for the past seven years. Prior to joining the town, he served as Vinton’s town manager from 2008 to 2016. And prior to Vinton, he had worked in a variety of roles with Blacksburg, including assistant to the town manager and senior comprehensive planner.

Lawrence also served as an adjunct instructor at Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs, according to the county announcement.

“As a Virginia Tech alum, this community is home for me and my family,” Lawrence said. “This new role will allow me to continue to collaborate with local leaders, serve the citizens and support and plan for the growth we are seeing throughout our region.”

The county said Lawrence, in his new role, will assist the county administrator with special projects and the daily administration of the municipality. His other duties will include conducting fiscal, policy, management, operational and organizational analysis for the county.

In his role as deputy town manager, Lawrence has often served as the point person on many of the town’s capital projects and issues — such as the construction of the new town parking garage on the former middle school site.

“His substantial experience in leadership roles in local government will help Montgomery County as we continue to address infrastructure needs and strategic planning throughout our community,” Hill said.

Lawrence has a master’s in public administration from Tech, in addition to a bachelor’s in public and urban affairs from the university. He attended the Senior Executive Institute at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University Virginia.

Among the Weldon Cooper Center’s notable work is the annual compilation and reporting of population data. It’s the center’s work that has recently shown Montgomery County to not only be the single-most populated municipality in Southwest Virginia, but also among the few to have gained population since the 2020 census.

The county didn’t immediately respond to a request for Lawrence’s new salary.