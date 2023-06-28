CHRISTIANSBURG — The school resource officer situation in town schools is still being hashed out.

And that's because two elected bodies that don't necessarily have the same view of the situation continue to try to find a compromise.

The Town Council, on a 4-2 vote Tuesday night, decided to table an SRO measure, with several members of the elected body requesting more time to go over a draft agreement between the town police chief and Montgomery County Sheriff Hank Partin.

The agreement would cover the operation of the SROs and specify the responsibilities of the two law enforcement agencies, said town Mayor Mike Barber.

The council’s latest discussion about SROs occurred the night after the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discussed the issue. The majority of supervisors Monday didn’t budge from their position of refusing to provide funding for SROs employed by the town.

The issue began last year when the county declined a request from the town asking that the county provide reimbursements for three town SROs.

The issue became more contentious in January when the council narrowly approved a measure to eventually end its funding of the three SRO positions in town schools.

Christiansburg officials said it's an issue of financial fairness due to town tax revenue contributed to the county over the years. That move drew scrutiny from several supervisors. Some of the supervisors also criticized the timing of the move due to the occurrence around that time of a school shooting in the Tidewater region of Virginia that drew national attention.

Christiansburg has provided $265,000 annually in salaries and benefits for the three SRO jobs, according to a letter Mayor Mike Barber previously sent to top county officials.

The exact request the council made to the county — and which has been turned down multiple times — has been for $203,000, the mayor said this week. The town calculated that amount based on nine months, or the typical length of a school year, he said.

Barber also noted that the town never asked the county for reimbursements on supplementary items such as vehicles.

Supervisors said the county providing the town SRO funding raises a number of issues.

“I just think if you do that you’re opening up a can of worms,” Supervisor Darrell Sheppard said Monday night. “We don’t make decisions for Christiansburg. We can’t say what they are, or what they’re not, going to do.”

Supervisor Mary Biggs also had concerns about the county paying for personnel not employed or supervised by them.

“I think it sets a precedent for other things to come before us from either town,” said Biggs, who also referenced the town of Blacksburg.

The county, following Christiansburg’s decision this winter, began considering different measures for keeping SROs in town schools and eventually settled on an approximately $405,000 plan to hire three county sheriff’s deputies.

Partin, earlier this year, also spoke of a plan supported by himself and Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson that would split the SRO duties between their agencies.

The measure, which Partin presented to supervisors during a discussion in April, would split SRO full town school support between the county sheriff's office and the town police department.

Several council members, however, said Tuesday they have remaining concerns about that draft agreement.

“So we can make sure our interests are protected, and we’ve got time. Summer sessions are going on,” said Councilman Henry Showalter, referencing that students are on break.

Showalter said the draft document he looked at appears “very one-sided.” The document, for instance, doesn’t give the sheriff a deadline for when his department has to put their three deputies in the town schools, Showalter said.

Town officials also said they also need to know when the SROs on the county’s side would be in the schools.

Said Councilman Tim Wilson: “I think it [the draft] needs a thorough review. It’s very lacking of context,” he said about the draft agreement. “There’s some parts of it I just, you know, the way it’s written, I would not agree with anybody signing it, from our side.”

Council members have also pushed back against suggestions that they’re not concerned about the safety of students and staff, and Barber voiced a promise earlier this year that there will be a police presence in the schools this upcoming school year.

“I’m not sure any of us can really sit here in good conscience and say, July 1, we’re pulling our officers out of there,” said Councilman Casey Jenkins. “I just can’t see that reality where officers are not in those town limit schools.”

Several supervisors on Monday maintained that SROs the county is paying for ought to be sheriff’s deputies.

“They [Christiansburg council] brought this up and voted on it all in one meeting, and found very quickly that the citizens of the town of Christiansburg were not happy with that,” said Supervisor April DeMotts, who added that the council's plan now seems to be to make the issue the county’s fault. “They made a quick decision, and we’re trying to deal with the ramifications of that decision.”

DeMotts continued: “We’re not responsible for decisions Christiansburg makes. They’ve had them in the schools for 10 to 12 years. If they wanted to work with us, they could have worked out a solution in the long-term. They made a decision to cut [the SRO funding] from their budget. We’re not responsible for fixing their mistake.”

Another question raised by Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski was why the council decided to pull its SRO funding when Christiansburg schools have had an SRO presence for years.

Regarding the tax revenue coming from the town, Fijalkowski said Christiansburg is getting a benefit because much of that money pays for its schools.

Supervisor Todd King continued to push for the consideration of the town’s previous proposal.

King said he thinks they would be doing everyone in the county some good if they moved forward with providing Christiansburg SRO funding. He said he doesn’t think that's a lot to ask.

King said constituents have pressed him on the issue. He said he understands the concerns over the county paying for town personnel and the fears that it could open the door to the funding requests for other items. But he said there’s no requirement for the county to cover other town requests.

The Christiansburg council scheduled a July 6 work session to go over the draft agreement.

Sisson told council that this department has two full-time officers assigned to Christiansburg High School and Christiansburg Middle School. He said the third officer rotates between the elementary schools.