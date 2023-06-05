The Town Council turned down a $500,000 sponsorship offer from Shelor Motor Mile that would have involved a renaming of the new Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.

The proposal from Shelor, which the council recently voted down on a 6-0 vote, would have renamed the multi-purpose park off of Peppers Ferry Road to Motor Mile Christiansburg Huckleberry Park.

Council members this week said the primary issues they had with the proposal were the park name change and the money offered with the sponsorship.

Shelor wanted to put Motor Mile in the park name, which is not what the town had in mind, Mayor Mike Barber said.

“That’s the whole gist of it,” said Barber, who pointed out the millions of dollars the town invested into the project. “It’s going to carry the Christiansburg … title.”

Years in the making, the approximately 50-acre park includes an all-inclusive playground and splash pad, several multipurpose fields made up of artificial turf and a dog park split into sections for large and small dogs.

The park replaced old farmland Christiansburg bought for $2.5 million about a decade ago. Town officials have long held a goal to turn the spot into a recreation destination that will also complement the town’s fast-growing northwest section.

The project had a budget of approximately $18 million when council approved an agreement to build the park a few years ago.

Although Shelor is often associated with its string of car dealerships, the owners have over the years branched out to other ventures such as real estate. One of the most prominent business groups in the New River Valley, Shelor has donated or partnered with a number of institutions in the region.

Although the Christiansburg Town Council voted down Shelor’s sponsorship proposal, the town’s park wouldn’t have been the first recreational entity to bear the automotive group’s name.

Motor Mile Park just off Tyler Road in Montgomery County was built with donations from Shelor, according to a description of the facility on the county’s website. The park, built on the site of the old Bethel Elementary School, includes a ball field, a multipurpose practice field and other amenities such as a playground and picnic shelter.

Shelor is also involved in other sports related ventures, including ownership of the race track off Lee Highway that was recently renamed to the Pulaski County Motorsports Park.

Shelor co-owner David Hagan, the company’s main spokesman, couldn’t be reached for comment for this story.

Due to the taxpayers’ support of the project, the town’s name should be prominently reflected in the Christiansburg park’s name, said Councilman Tim Wilson. The amount proposed by Shelor was nowhere near enough money to push him to consider another name, he said.

“That was the sole issue for me,” Wilson said. “The citizens paid for that park with their tax money. It would take a little bit more money over a period of time to get me to agree with it.”

In addition to the town tie, the park’s name draws inspiration from the nearby Huckleberry Trail, as well as the old Huckleberry rail line that previously passed through that area.

Shelor’s proposal was offered as part of a 10-year naming right in the town’s so-called Diamond sponsorship package.

Town Manager Randy Wingfield said during the recent meeting that he told Hagan the proposed park name would not be acceptable with council. Wingfield said he told Hagan that the council would be more receptive to a proposal such as Christiansburg Huckleberry Park, followed by “sponsored by Motor Mile.”

“Mr. Hagan isn’t interested in that sponsorship,” Wingfield said. “He wouldn’t be interested in it as ‘sponsored by’ naming.”

Immediately following the recent vote, Wingfield received consensus from council to adjust the Diamond sponsorship package. The change involves reducing the sponsorship commitment from 10 to five years, but still asks for $500,000 with the understanding that the name of the park will be Christiansburg Huckleberry Park with the “sponsored by” opportunity, the town manager said.

The sponsorship measure also changes from a naming rights to a title placement sponsorship, Wingfield said.

The Diamond five-year commitment includes allowing the business logo on the welcome sign, a digital banner on the town’s parks and recreation website for the entirety of the sponsorship and the business name on all park marketing, according to town documents.

While Councilwoman Tanya Hockett said that she thinks it’s the right way to go, she did voice doubt over whether they’ll get a Diamond sponsorship due to the scope of the commitment.

Wilson, however, said he likes the numbers.

“This is a multi-million dollar park and if you’ve been there, it’s worth every penny of it,” he said during the recent meeting. “The right person will come along and can donate the money. I can’t see us cheapening ourselves thinking that somebody’s not going to give us that money. Our citizens don’t deserve to be cheapened like that.”