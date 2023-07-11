A law enforcement officer will remain in place at each of the Christiansburg town schools.

The Town Council approved the measure Tuesday after a debate had ensued between the council and the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors over the funding for the school resource officers.

The council, on a 6-0 vote, authorized Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson to put officers back in town schools. The council also unanimously approved a cooperative agreement between top town and Montgomery County officials, including Sisson and county Sheriff Hank Partin.

Sisson and Partin have a plan to assign three town officers and three deputies to the six public schools located within Christiansburg. The agreement generally covers the operation of the SROs and specifies the responsibilities of the two law enforcement agencies.

Christiansburg has for years assigned just three officers to town schools.

Sisson said he and Partin will work out details such as exactly which schools their SROs will be assigned.

The council votes brought somewhat of a resolution to an issue that began last year, when the county declined a request from Christiansburg asking that the county provide reimbursements for three town SROs.

The request made to the county has been for $203,000, town officials have said. The town calculated that amount based on nine months, or the typical length of a school year.

The issue became more contentious in January when the town council narrowly approved a measure to eventually end its funding of the three SRO positions, a move that effectively called for those officers to be pulled out of the town schools.

Christiansburg officials called the decision an issue of financial fairness due to local tax revenue the town has contributed to the county over the years. Town council members have pushed back against suggestions that they’re not concerned about the safety of students and staff, and Mayor Mike Barber voiced promises that there will be a police presence in the schools this upcoming school year.

The previous move from the town council drew scrutiny from a number of county supervisors, some of whom criticized the timing of the move due to the occurrence around that time of a school shooting in Virginia that drew national attention.

The majority of supervisors have not budged from their position of refusing to provide funding for SROs employed by the town, with some raising concerns about such a move setting a problematic precedent with both Christiansburg and Blacksburg, the other town located within the county. Other supervisors argue that SROs they pay for ought to be sheriff’s deputies and not town police officers employed by another locality.

The county, following Christiansburg’s decision this winter, began considering different plans to address concerns and eventually settled on an approximately $405,000 measure to hire three county sheriff’s deputies to work as SROs in the town schools.

Some town council members Tuesday said they remain disappointed that they weren’t able to directly meet with supervisors to go over the issue.

Although the agreement doesn’t require signatures from council members or supervisors, Councilwoman Tanya Hockett voiced concerns about whether her colleagues will be able to meet with their county peers on other matters.

While he criticized the county’s stance on the reimbursement request, Barber said there are no hard feelings from the council.

Councilwoman Johana Hicks voiced praise for Montgomery County Supervisor Todd King, who has voiced support for the reimbursement measure.

Councilman Henry Showalter voiced praise toward Sisson and Partin for the agreement.

“There is value in this,” Showalter said.

The agreement states that neither party shall be obligated to reimburse the other for costs “incurred pursuant to this agreement.”

The agreement is also effective from this month to June 30, 2026. After that period, the agreement will automatically renew from year to year, “unless [180] days prior written notice of non-renewal is given by one party to the other prior to the expiration of the then current term of this agreement.”

The schools in town limits are Christiansburg High School, Christiansburg Middle School, Christiansburg Primary School, Christiansburg Elementary School, Falling Branch Elementary and Montgomery Central, an alternative school geared toward at-risk students.