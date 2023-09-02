Roanoke’s updated Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) floodplain maps have been approved and a little more than half of total properties were unaffected by the new maps, according to a city news release.

The map updates were part of a comprehensive study, known as a Letter of Map Revision, which more accurately portrays flooding conditions and will update land development and flood insurance requirements for properties along the approximately 10- mile Roanoke River corridor.

The study outcomes, according to the release, include:

- A total of 751 properties (52%) remain unaffected by the study’s revisions.

- A total of 636 properties (44%) benefit from less restrictive conditions, facilitating land development and potentially reducing insurance obligations.

- A total of 49 properties (4%) now face more stringent land development requirements and/or the need to acquire flood insurance.

For properties falling under the first two categories, the city will disseminate general information about the map changes through its annual brochure which is available on the city’s website and mailed to all property owners in the floodplain.

The 49 property owners in the last category will receive letters from the city detailing the specific changes in land development requirements and the potential need for flood insurance. The communication will also extend an invitation to the upcoming “Roanoke’s Prepareathon” on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center Coliseum, providing an opportunity for property owners to engage with experts and seek clarifications.

Marcus Aguilar, city civil engineer, said that while the new maps may result in initial concern for some residents, his team hopes that appropriate management of flood risk based on the new maps will actually reduce anxiety about flooding over the long run, according to the release.

“This study provides the most accurate portrayal of flood risk along the Roanoke River and will allow property owners to insure their assets appropriately against potential flood damages,” Aguilar said in the release. “Additionally, the new map will help guide the placement and configuration of new and re-development along the River to minimize damages from flooding.”

The updated floodplain maps not only reflect significantly improved data and flood mapping methods, but also incorporate the changes made by the transformative Roanoke River Flood Reduction Project, a $72.5 million collaboration dating back to the 1980s between the City and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that significantly enhanced flood passage and the River corridor’s resilience, according to the release.

“Over the years, our team dedicated significant time and energy to this project, and the study underwent several rounds of peer review,” Aguilar said in the release. “The resulting maps are a very accurate representation of the Roanoke River Flood Reduction Project and other important updates since the River was last studied, and the maps will be a valuable resource as our Community works towards long-term flood resilience.”

For more information, property owners are encouraged to either call the city Stormwater Utility Department at 540-853-5900 or email stormwater@roanokeva.gov and reference “Floodplain Manager” and the property address.