With primary elections just a few days away, two Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination in the race for Virginia’s newly redistricted 39th House of Delegates District.

Will Davis and Ron Jefferson have spent the past few weeks meeting with residents within the new district which consists of Franklin County and a small portion of southern Roanoke County. No Democrat announced a candidacy, so the June 20 primary winner will likely become the district’s representative in Richmond.

Moneta resident Jefferson grew up just south of Franklin County in Henry County. His career with Appalachian Power required him to move to Rocky Mount and later to Lynchburg and eventually to Mechanicsville before he finally retired last August. Out of all the places, he said it was the four years he spent in Franklin County that felt the most like home. He moved back to the county shortly before he retired.

“We just loved the people,” Jefferson said of his time in Franklin County with his wife, Cindy.

Jefferson said, if elected, he would be able to hit the ground running due to his time as the state governmental and environmental affairs manager for Appalachian Power. He said the position helped him to get to know people in Richmond as well as how to get things done.

“I can get to work from day one,” Jefferson said.

Some of Jefferson’s goals include the continued expansion of broadband internet throughout the county. He said service has improved, but some areas of Franklin and Roanoke counties still have little to no internet access.

Roads are another key issue for Jefferson, especially the secondary roads that are in need of maintenance. He plans to improve funding for the Virginia Department of Transportation to help in expediting necessary upkeep and repairs.

Jefferson also wants to bring more new jobs to the area. One location mentioned was the new Summit View Business Park just north of Rocky Mount.

In the Roanoke area, Jefferson said he would like to see an expansion of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. More flights would bring more jobs as well as additional destinations for local travelers, he said.

Jefferson said he would also like to confront some of the growing statewide issues such as what he called the teaching of gender identity in schools. He is pro Second Amendment as well as pro-life, believing life begins at conception.

Franklin County native and lifelong resident Will Davis grew up on his grandparent’s farm in Glade Hill. While he admitted to hating it at the time, those early years working on the farm prepared him throughout life, he said.

“I learned the meaning of hard work at an early age,” Davis said.

Davis obtained his bachelor’s degree at Bridgewater College and attended law school at Regent University in Virginia Beach. After graduation he returned to Rocky Mount and joined his family’s law firm, Davis Davis Davis & Davis. He is the fourth generation in his family to work for the firm.

While Davis said he has considered running for office in the past, he said the timing wasn’t right due to raising his family. “The timing is right now,” he said of his reason for announcing he would be running just over a year ago.

One of Davis’ goals is to bring more economic development to Franklin and Roanoke counties. He said Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently proposed a $450 million program to assist in the funding of business ready sites in localities in Virginia. He said a portion of those funds needs to come to Summit View Business Park so its sites are ready for new businesses to move in.

He also wants to bring in more funding to improve critical roads in the area such as U.S. 220 and Virginia 122.

Davis said he is committed to supporting small businesses in Virginia through deregulation and the reduction of what he said are burdensome taxes and fees. He stated he will also work on behalf of Virginia’s farmers.

Davis also supports the Second Amendment and said he will fully support and fund law enforcement and first responders. He stated he will not support any red flag laws.

Davis is pro-life, stating he will defend the unborn and fight for their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

If elected, Davis said he would like assist in continuing the economic growth of Franklin and Roanoke counties and improving the lives of its residents. “My goal is to leave it better than I found it,” he said.

Polls will be open across the 39th District from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.