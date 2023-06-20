Will Davis appeared to have easily won the Republican primary for Virginia's new 39th House of Delegates District on Tuesday, according to unofficial returns.

Davis received just under 80% of the votes in the new district against his opponent Ron Jefferson. The district consists of the entirety of Franklin County as well as a portion of Roanoke County.

Davis is a Rocky Mount resident who has spent most of his life in Franklin County. He grew up working on his grandparent's farm in Glade Hill.

Davis obtained his bachelor’s degree at Bridgewater College and attended law school at Regent University in Virginia Beach. After graduation he returned to Rocky Mount and joined his family’s law firm, Davis Davis Davis & Davis. He is the fourth generation in his family to work for the firm.

In the runup to Tuesday's primary, Davis campaigned on bringing more economic development to the district, which includes all of Franklin County and a portion of Roanoke County. He stated a commitment to supporting small businesses in Virginia through deregulation and the reduction of what he considered burdensome taxes and fees. He also promised to work with Virginia farmers.

Davis also said he supports Second Amendment rights and will fully support and fund law enforcement and first responders.

Davis outperformed Jefferson by more than 80% in nearly every voting precinct in Franklin County. He received more than 90% of the vote in his hometown voting precincts of Rocky Mount East and Rocky Mount West as well as in Penhook, Hodgesville and Endicott.

Jefferson performed best in the Snow Creek and Scruggs voting district where he was able to obtain 36% and 33% of the vote respectively.

In Roanoke County, Davis won 58% of the vote.

Davis will now be facing Democrat Gregory Maxwell in the November general election. Maxwell is also a Franklin County native who resides in the Sontag community.