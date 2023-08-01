The Botetourt County library board this month is now scheduled to consider restricting kids from browsing materials, in response to citizen outcry about the contents of some books.

For months, the county board of supervisors has heard from citizens debating whether pornographic material is available in the public library system. Despite supervisors’ outspoken support for county libraries, the discussion has persisted.

Some people have said certain books written from LGBTQ+ perspectives contain pornographic material targeted at and harmful to children. Others, including county officials, say those books contain educational merit and are already approved on multiple levels before even reaching the county library system.

That discourse continued during a meeting Monday night, when the supervisors unanimously passed a resolution supporting citizens’ First Amendment and parental rights in county libraries.

“The library purchases only from reputable vendors that are legally restricted from selling and distributing materials determined by state and federal law to be obscene,” the resolution said. “Parents and legal guardians are guaranteed the right by the First Amendment to determine what their own children may read or access, but do not have the right to determine what all children may read or access.”

That resolution follows a similar motion passed last meeting in support of library staff, after county employees were “personally attacked” by members of the public about contents on shelves, the earlier resolution said.

But also on Monday, board Chairman Mac Scothorn proposed a policy change that would prohibit anyone younger than 18 years old from visiting county libraries without adult supervision, except for 16- and 17-year-olds with written parental permission.

Present library policy states that children under 13 years old must be accompanied by an adult. The policy change is scheduled to be further considered by the Botetourt libraries Board of Trustees during its upcoming meeting at noon Aug. 16 at the county administration center.

To give a sense of the back-and-forth discussions occurring, there is a tally of comments recorded during the board’s June 27 meeting. At that meeting, 14 people spoke favorably about the library system, while eight people spoke against certain books and materials, according to an analysis of county documents.

“Completely naked men and women. Children wrapped in towels looking at the nudity,” said Terri Frantz, according to county documents. “How sick is this? This is a moral dilemma. This is not book banning, this is keeping pornography out of our libraries.”

Then, there is the opposite opinion.

“I oppose censorship of library materials,” said Ann Davis, according to county documents. “Children and teens have a right to access library materials that some residents may consider inappropriate.”