Salem City Council members approved bowhunting for deer inside city limits – with an array of regulations – by a unanimous vote Monday.

The city’s new urban archery ordinance was adopted with no discussion beyond Mayor Renée Turk noting that the measure followed a model supplied by the Commonwealth. Monday was the second and final reading of the ordinance, which is to take effect 10 days after its adoption.

The ordinance states that it is a response to a growing deer population in Salem and to the damage that deer cause to residents’ property. The ordinance says that only deer may be hunted and only by licensed hunters during an urban archery season approved by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, as well as during the early archery deer season, general firearms deer season, and late archery deer season. All state hunting regulations remain in effect, the ordinance says.

Among other rules in the bowhunting ordinance are that hunters must have written permission to hunt from property owners or tenants; may only hunt from an elevated position at least 10 feet above the ground; and cannot shoot an arrow or crossbow bolt at any animal that is not a deer, at a person, or in a manner that could cause the missile to hit a building or vehicle. Arrows and bolts may not be shot across property lines without written permission, and cannot be shot across a street, sidewalk, or public land – or alley, roadway or public place.

Bows cannot be discharged within 100 feet of a building, street, sidewalk, alley, roadway, public land or public place; or within 500 yards of the property line of a public school, church, hospital or registered daycare. Wounded deer cannot be followed onto another property without the owner’s permission, and hunting with dogs is not allowed.

Hunters are responsible for proper disposal of deer carcasses, and field dressing of deer is allowed only with a property owner’s permission.

Hunting is not allowed on city property, including property leased by the city.

Law enforcement officers are exempted from the ordinance during the course of their work.