DUBLIN — More than 1,000 voters turned out to select Del. Jason Ballard as their nominee for state House during a 42nd District GOP mass meeting Saturday.

Ballard, of Giles County, received 1,041 out of 1,135 votes cast in the two-man GOP nomination race with Joseph "Jody" Pyles. Ballard now proceeds unopposed to the general election in November.

The two candidates shook hands and spoke briefly after Ballard was announced the winner. There had been some animosity coming into Saturday's meeting about that process and continuing differences among some in the party.

Ballard thanked voters for the overwhelming support.

"We had a record turnout of more than 1,200 voters who came out to have their voices heard at New River Community College today," Ballard said after the result was announced. "We have accomplished a lot in the last two years, but there is still work to do to get our commonwealth back on the right track."

Voters from Giles, Pulaski and Montgomery counties and the city of Radford waited in an hour-long registration line that stretched out the door of the college’s Edwards Hall. Food trucks and a musician entertained as people waited.

After party business, candidates received five minutes each to address the crowd, although neither used his full allotted time. Pyles, an entrepreneur who campaigned as a grassroots candidate, spoke first.

“Now it's time for you to blow your trumpet, raise your sword and fight,” Pyles said. “If you vote for Joseph Pyles on that ballot, I promise I'll fight for you. I promise I will be a voice for you.”

Ballard, a trial lawyer who won his first race for state House over Democrat Chris Hurst in 2021, received a lion’s share of audience applause during his speech Saturday.

“I can’t condense into a five-minute speech what we’ve accomplished over the last few years,” Ballard said. “Send me back to Richmond so I can continue working for you. I will show you dignity and respect.”

Registration ran from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the crowd got audibly restless as they awaited their chance to hear from candidates and vote. Temporary meeting chair Aidan Williams, of Giles County, addressed the Republican crowd before voting began at 2 p.m.

“We could have showed up on a Tuesday like normal people and voted in a primary,” Williams said to the crowd. “I do apologize that everybody has to waste their beautiful Saturday, but this is the process that was chosen. It’s out of our control now.”

He said a majority of the 42nd District legislative committee decided in January to hold a mass meeting instead of a primary, despite some intraparty opposition.

On Wednesday, just before the mass meeting, 42nd District Chair Jo Anne Price resigned from her post. She said she remains chair of the Montgomery County Republicans.

“I stepped down,” Price told The Roanoke Times as people voted. “Because they did not want to run a smooth process, they intentionally corrupted the process.”

Price said she blamed the remaining 42nd District committee members for that corruption. Those committee members, including Williams and her temporary replacement, acting chair Chip Craig, on Saturday denied Price’s claims.

“It could’ve been a 30-minute meeting,” Price said. “This is an example of what the establishment will do to keep grassroots out.”

Less than a week before she resigned from the post, Price appeared in a video alongside 41st District legislative chair Ginny Perfater. Both appeared supportive of Pyles during that video, but Price on Saturday said she did not endorse anyone ahead of the final nomination.

To a rumbling crowd, Williams apologized on behalf of the legislative district committee for the mass meeting. After the last vote was cast, he said the event proceeded well, with a stronger turnout than he expected.

“As the chairman of the mass meeting that I totally disagreed with, having voiced my strong preference for a state-run primary on multiple occasions, I think we ran a smooth process,” Williams said. “Especially considering it was handed off to us just days before it began.”

Williams said Republican committee members from Giles County and Radford asked multiple times to reconsider the mass meeting and hold a primary instead. His concerns with holding a mass meeting revolved around disenfranchising active service members and senior citizens who might not be able to attend.

It could be one of the last Republican mass meetings held in Virginia to decide a nominee for elected office, according to officials at the meeting.

Republican Party of Virginia Executive Director Ken Nunnenkamp said he expects future GOP mass meetings will still decide nominees for local party officials, but probably not for elected officials. That’s partly due to state laws that are changing July 1, but also because of logistics, he said.

“Legally there's nothing preventing a mass meeting or convention,” Nunnenkamp said. “But structurally and logistically, I think they're almost impossible.”