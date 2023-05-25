Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A social worker is running against the only accountant in Virginia’s House of Delegates.

Misty Dawn said she was born in Roanoke, grew up between Roanoke and Bedford and put herself through college at Radford University to become a social worker. When she learned no Democratic candidates planned to run in opposition to third-term Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, she said she decided to step up.

“When I found out no one was on the ballot … it broke my heart,” said Dawn, a Roanoke County resident who turned 38 Wednesday. “I have an 8-year-old daughter and our futures are on the line.”

She said she grew up impoverished and at different points during her life faced homelessness. Those experiences influenced her career choice, she said, and now informed her intent to run for state government.

“I have done social work in grassroots for the last 20 years, working with individuals in the community and advocating for people,” Dawn said. “The three C’s that I’m running on are collaboration, care and connection.”

She said the state needs to remove barriers to receiving care for health, housing, clean water, food and more. The state should also improve protections for women and children to defend them against gun violence, weak paternal leave policies and potential changes to abortion laws, she said.

“If the GOP and [Gov. Glenn] Youngkin are coming after abortions… are they also going to have legislation that’s going to support women and children?” Dawn said. “We should have no barriers to receive the basic care that we need.”

She referenced Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, a psychological theory that says people must first satisfy basic needs like food, safety and a sense of belonging before they can be motivated to strive for higher purposes. Taking care of neighbors is a moral obligation, she said.

“Mental health is everything. How you feel and believe about yourself literally guides your whole entire life,” Dawn said. “If we can really start supporting mental health needs in the state of Virginia, we can start addressing gun violence ... and so much. We can really help our people.”

She said cannabis legalization can be a cash crop and boon for agriculture in Southwest Virginia.

“I really want us to look at better legalization laws for cannabis,” Dawn said. “We are missing out on small business opportunities because Richmond has allowed big canna to come in.”

Other states have better models for cannabis legalization than Virginia, she said. It’s a lucrative industry that can uplift not only disenfranchised people in Southwest Virginia, but also bolster tax revenues for state services, she said.

Dawn acknowledged she faces an uphill challenge to election in a district covering parts of Roanoke city and county, plus Salem. The district that has been McNamara's is slightly different this year after political maps were changed, with Craig County and Montgomery County now parts of different districts, and part of Roanoke city now included in the area.

“I know that I'm a longshot, I know I'm the underdog… I might get one-third of the vote if I'm lucky,” Dawn said. “At the end of the day though, I want to be able to help us create dialogues, connections and conversations to help build a better Virginia, because we have to do better than what we’ve been doing. It’s not good enough.”

The incumbent McNamara, who was previously on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, has won more than 60% of the vote since he won a special election to the state legislature in 2018. He said redistricting does not change much about his campaign approach.

"From a campaign perspective, we're going to spend a little more time on some of the new areas making sure that I have an opportunity for people to meet me, and for me to understand what their concerns are," he said.

McNamara is an ice cream parlor owner and the only accountant in the state assembly, he said. He mentioned a bill he carried to partially reduce the state grocery tax.

"We've made some fantastic progress, particularly in the tax relief area, which is where I spend a fair amount of my time," McNamara said. "With Governor Younkin leading our team and a Republican House, and potentially a Republican Senate, we could we could really path forward some of the changes Virginians are asking for."

Those changes include more affordable living, safer streets and controls on governmental growth, he said.

Dawn said she is open to participating in a debate against McNamara. McNamara said he expects to partake in a Salem Rotary candidate forum that usually happens during election years.