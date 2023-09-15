CHRISTIANSBURG — Six of the seven candidates running for seats on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors answered questions Thursday night on subjects ranging from local taxes and affordable housing to whether they agree with using public funds to pay for private school or homeschool vouchers.

The event was the latest installment in a series of forums organized by the League of Women Voters of Montgomery County and the Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County NAACP.

Those who took part were District B opponents Meredith Hutton and Derek Kitts, District E challenger Anthony Grafsky, unopposed District F Supervisor Mary Biggs and District G opponents April DeMotts, an incumbent, and David Shelor Jr.

Current Republican Supervisor Darrell Sheppard, who’s defending his District E seat against Grafsky, wasn’t present.

Among the subjects broached Thursday were what role the board can play in improving local housing affordability, whether the board’s lowering of the real estate tax rate earlier this year was too much, challenges caused by the locality’s continued growth, school funding and the controversial issue of school vouchers.

Population estimates released by the Weldon Cooper Center at the University of Virginia over the past few years have shown Montgomery County firmly positioning itself as the single-most populated locality in Southwest Virginia — although the same figures continue to show that the metro area it’s part of remains significantly behind the Roanoke area in population.

The growth has sparked questions about how Montgomery County will adapt its services to residents in the future and has even led to a sharp division among its leaders over how to handle issues such as its real estate tax, one of the locality’s single-largest sources of local revenue.

Another issue that was visited more than once Thursday was housing affordability, something candidates said has become even more concerning lately due to sharp increases in housing values over the past few years.

The median value of owner-occupied homes in Montgomery County is $235,800, according to U.S. Census data based on the 2017 to 2021 period. The same data shows the values to be $140,600 in Roanoke, $215,800 in Roanoke County, $163,000 in Pulaski County and $174,700 in Radford.

A number of the candidates said one reason they’re concerned about the affordability is because it impacts whether people employed in Montgomery County — most notably at Virginia Tech — can live in the locality.

After they introduced themselves, each candidate was asked about what they see as the top challenge facing the county and how they would go about addressing it.

Grafsky, who’s running as a Democrat, said it’s managing the growth over the long term, as opposed to just reacting to it. As an example, he pointed to a growing number of homes being added to either side of Prices Fork Road near where he lives and how he has spotted issues with how the neighborhood can be exited.

“Whether we like it or not, the county is going to continue to grow,” said Grasfky, who later added that there are also ongoing concerns about maintaining the area’s character and charm. “People want to live here. They want to work here, start businesses here.”

Biggs, a Democrat, agreed with Grasfky’s point. She said they have to keep planning for the future and spoke about how much the area has grown in her more than two decades on the board.

Biggs said everyone is fine with planning for the future, but it’s the funding question that leads to problems. She said the county needs to look at the issue in a much more strategic sense and make efforts to involve regional partners such as the two towns and Tech.

“How are we going to go about this in a fiscally responsible manner and involve citizens in the planning at the same time?” She said.

Shelor, who’s running as an independent, said he can’t disagree with the overall points made by the two candidates. But he said addressing those concerns shouldn’t necessarily lead to calls to raise taxes. He said officials need to keep a close eye on where the money is being spent and be transparent.

For example, whenever an empty position appears in a county office, maybe they cycle those duties to someone else “or two other people or three other people,” Shelor said.

“I think we need to be good stewards of the tax dollar,” he said before adding that officials could explore other revenue-generating sources such as grant writing, partnerships and even excess state revenue.

DeMotts, a Democrat, said the top challenge she believes faces the county is addressing the long-running philosophical split among supervisors over certain priorities. Two issues she brought up to highlight that split were the board’s division over the issue of school vouchers and the real estate tax vote earlier this year.

A number of conservative figures and parents in the county have gone before their elected officials over the past few years to push for taxpayer-backed school vouchers.

Although the controversial issue is legally out of their hands, the 4-3 GOP majority on the county’s board of supervisors has voiced support for vouchers and even included the adoption of them in their annual legislative priorities — a list of items they send to the General Assembly each year in hopes of eventual adoption.

DeMotts said the issue of vouchers led to a rare split among the board when time came to go over the legislative priorities.

“Historically, our legislative priorities agenda is a unanimously agreed-upon list that we take to Richmond to lobby on behalf of Montgomery County,” said DeMotts, who with the other two Democrats on the board has opposed the call for taxpayer-backed school vouchers.

Voucher supporters said they address the concerns of parents who are convinced public schools no longer reflect their values and effectively harm their children. Opponents have voiced fears they would take away more money from already underfunded schools and that fewer students won’t necessarily translate to fewer expenses for districts.

DeMotts and Biggs also each voted against the majority Republican board’s approval earlier this year of a 70-cent tax rate, a figure that amounted to a 19-cent cut.

The reduction of the tax rate was driven by last fall’s reassessment, a process the county undertakes every four years to recalculate the values of all properties. The assessed value of a property is calculated with the tax rate to determine the annual bill.

The most recent reassessment saw values go up by an average of about 30%, and some county officials said they personally knew of individual assessments that jumped by an even higher percentage.

The four Republicans pushed for the so-called revenue-neutral rate of 70 cents due to an expressed desire to avoid further burdening taxpayers amid economic challenges such as inflation. The Democrats viewed a reduced and staff-recommended rate of 73 cents as acceptable when considering the schools and the county’s other growing needs.

Kitts, a Democrat, said he understands that the tax rate had to come down due to the big reassessment jump. He, however, agreed with his fellow party members as he said the 70 cents effectively stripped the schools of a few million dollars in funding.

Kitts said the county has grown a great deal and it needs the resources to deal with that growth.

“We need to be able to fund this stuff,” he said before adding that among the top challenges he sees are transportation and affordable housing.

If the county doesn’t plan correctly, “then we are going to run up against it very hard, and it’s going to be a difficult situation to overcome at a later date,” he said.

Hutton, a Republican, said it was unfair to say the county stripped the schools of funding. She said the schools still received additional funding, just not as much as they had requested.

Hutton voiced support for keeping taxes low as she said it can have the effect of encouraging more economic development. He also acknowledged growth as a challenge.

“That’s going to encourage businesses to come and stay in our community,” she said, adding that the economic growth will effectively lead to increased revenue for the county.

Hutton, a career educator who has taught in both public schools and higher education settings, was the only candidate at the forum Thursday who voiced support for vouchers. She said it’s not easy for public schools to meet the needs of all students, which sometimes necessitates searches for alternatives.

Hutton asked what she is supposed to say to a single mother whose child is being bullied badly.

“What am I supposed to say? ‘Sorry, we only support kids in public schools?’” She said. “I’ve seen the benefits of public schools, I’ve seen the benefits of homeschooling [and] of private schools.”

While she’s a supporter of school choice, Hutton said she believes there are some opportunities that can be looked at and that can ensure no money is taken away from the schools.

“I think we can do both,” she said.

The other candidates maintained the point that tax dollars belong in public schools.