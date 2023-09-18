CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County is making more progress on the planning of millions of dollars worth of capital projects that the municipality hopes to complete within the next few years.

The projects include the plans to relocate the county’s magistrate’s office and court services, the addition of a new park in Riner and a new EMS facility in Shawsville.

Among the details staff shared were the latest estimated costs, when they anticipate advertising for bids and expected construction timelines.

The three projects are altogether estimated to cost just under $26 million, according to figures provided by the county’s director of general services Scott Woodrum.

Relocation of magistrate’s office

The magistrate’s office, currently located in a county-rented facility on Franklin Street in downtown Christiansburg, is where the initial decision is made to either set bail for an arrestee or require them to wait behind bars for their court date. Court services, located on the corner of Radford Road and Depot Street, houses functions such as the filing of child and spousal support.

One of the driving issues behind the relocation project has been the concerns among some local officials, particularly county Sheriff Hank Partin, over the possibility of incidents such as prisoner escapes and ambushes on arresting officers.

For the project, plans show a single-story building consisting of 7,000 square feet of new office space. There also will be a 3,800-square-foot sally port that will directly link both the magistrate’s side of the new building and the existing jail.

The project’s entire site, which will include parking, covers an area on the corner of First and Franklin streets. In addition to the jail and sheriff’s office, another nearby entity is the Montgomery County Courthouse.

Woodrum said estimates put the project’s cost at $7 million. He said the site and building plans are currently under review by both the town of Christiansburg and a third-party building plan reviewer.

Woodrum said he expects the county to advertise for bids sometime in mid-October, with a goal to receive the bids by mid-November. He said they’re looking to mobilize a contractor by either January or February and that the construction is expected to take about a year and half.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Sherri Blevins said the project will address the needs of the county’s growing population. She said she also expects it to address other needs, such as ones linked to the increasing mental health challenges over the past several years.

“It’s good to see we’re moving forward [on it]. I’m excited about this because public safety is our responsibility,” she said, adding that public safety and court services are among the county’s top responsibilities. “I will be so happy when these bids go out.”

Auburn Park

The park, to be located just off Virginia 8 in the Riner area, will add to other recreational amenities that have been added elsewhere in the county in recent years.

Among the Auburn Park’s planned features and amenities are four baseball fields, two multi-purpose fields, walking trails, several picnic shelters, playgrounds, multiple bathroom facilities and lighting, Woodrum said.

Woodrum said the total estimated cost for the project is $8.2 million.

Woodrum the site plan is currently under second review by both county staff and the Virginia Department of Transportation. Although site plan comments likely will impact the date, the current schedule calls for the advertising for bids to start by the end of the month, he said.

Expected to take about six months, the park itself could be finished by May of next year, Woodrum said.

Supervisor Todd King, whose district covers the Riner area, asked Woodrum why the project isn’t slated to be completed sooner.

“I was told — more importantly the citizens were told — that the park would be done by Dec. 31 this year, and they could start playing next year,” King said. “I need somebody to tell me and the citizens what the hold up was.”

Woodrum told King that a consultant had submitted plans back in the spring, which were then subjected to a 30-day review period. A second set of plans were then submitted just last month, which again prompted another 30-day review period.

“I can’t really speak beyond that, Supervisor King,” Woodrum said. “There’s been some attempt to try to accelerate some parts of the project with other contracting methods, but that vehicle doesn’t fit this project.”

County Administrator Craig Meadows said they’ve also considered and discussed a couple other things in relation to the park, even if they haven’t necessarily slowed the project itself.

Meadows said they’ve looked at the possibility of putting a fieldhouse facility on the site, an addition that alone would cost more than $8 million. He said there’s also been some continuing discussion about the size of one of the baseball fields.

Assistant County Administrator Brad S. Clair said they received an email from a varsity baseball coach who addressed ongoing challenges with field space for youth baseball players in the Auburn community.

While he acknowledged that he knows citizens are anxious, Meadows said part of the process is ensuring “everything is as it should be.”

“This is a general opportunity for the county to build a park like this,” he said. “We won’t have anything else like this for a long time.”

But barring any change of direction any time soon, “it’s full steam ahead” to get the project out to bid, Meadows said.

Shawsville EMS facility

The county has drawn up plans to add an EMS facility to the eastern Montgomery County community of Shawsville, which earlier this year saw the dissolution of its volunteer rescue squad.

The planned facility, to be located just off Roanoke and Oldtown roads, will be 11,113 square feet. Just over half of that space will be office, training and residential uses, while the rest will be apparatus space.

Woodrum said they anticipate advertising for bids in the spring, with construction expected to take 16 to 18 months. The total estimated project cost is $10.6 million, he said.

Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski, whose district covers eastern Montgomery County, said he’s aware of a suggestion to combine the planned Shawsville EMS facility with the existing Elliston Volunteer Fire Department by making modifications to the latter’s facility. But he said he’s against that idea for a number of reasons, one being that there’s a public expectation to put a rescue squad back in Shawsville.

Fijalkowski said the planned facility also helps address some of the county’s future needs, a topic its leaders recently discussed.

“The county’s growing,” he said. “They seem to be growing faster in the Riner area than in the Shawsville area, but we don’t know what the future’s going to hold. All we know is that we’re going to have more people because it’s going to continue to grow. I just feel like having a facility there would just make it more responsive.”