It remains unclear why, if a Roanoke City Council majority wasn't going to support the sale of 1.1 acres of park land, it voted to set up a contract to do just that.

In December – more than half a year after Justin and Keri vanBlaricom began working with the city on their dream to turn the long-neglected Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage into the Fishburn Perk cafe – the council voted 6-1 to approve a contract outlining what they’d need to do to make it happen.

The contract established a process that, as long as the vanBlaricoms met its stipulations and worked in good faith, the city would sell them the 1.1 acres of park land – including the house – for $10. The vanBlaricoms spent a year and roughly $15,000 under that premise, they say. Under the agreement, they were going to spend much more to renovate the house and create what they believed would be a successful business that would add to the park.

But Monday’s vote on the vanBlaricoms’ rezoning application – the final step to owning the property as outlined in the contract – wasn’t even close to an approval. The council denied the application 6-1 – Vice Mayor Joe Cobb was the lone vote in favor – with very little explanation from Mayor Sherman Lea and council members Vivian Sanchez-Jones and Trish White-Boyd, who approved the contract in December. Stephanie Moon Reynolds voted against the contract in December, Cobb voted for it and Peter Volosin and Luke Priddy were not on council at the time.

Justin vanBlaricom said Monday’s vote caught him flat-footed. He and his family members weren’t the only ones taken by surprise, as evidenced by confused reactions from Priddy, Cobb and various city staff members.

From the start of his council term in January, Priddy has been up front about his opposition to selling public park land in general, and he reiterated that conviction Monday evening.

Council members Stephanie Moon Reynolds and Peter Volosin asked several questions, but didn’t give any hint as to how they planned to vote.

Lea said he wanted to see a business plan. Justin vanBlaricom said no city council or city staff members asked him to provide one, and it wasn’t part of the contract.

There was a letter from the Parks and Recreation Board asking for a business plan, but the board does not have purview over business proposals submitted to the department of economic development or zoning matters.

Sanchez-Jones and White-Boyd did not respond to The Roanoke Times’ Tuesday requests to explain the reasoning behind their Monday votes.

Volosin, however, said he would have approved Fishburn Perk if it was a leasehold agreement instead of a sale of park land.

Moon Reynolds told The Roanoke Times she supports the vanBlaricoms and that she would vote for the proposal if it used less land.

“Before signing the contract – that was the time to talk about the amount of land or anything else that the city needed. … What they did put in there was that it had to be rezoned MXPUD and we put in all these restrictions as to use. We have been, in good faith, operating off of that contract,” Justin vanBlaricom said.

And, he said, the council made sure they wouldn’t have time to adjust their application when they denied them a six-month deadline extension earlier in 2023.

Justin vanBlaricom said he’d appreciate it if someone would tell him when he’s wasting his time.

“I do want to know if they agreed to it and signed a contract with no intention of executing that contract. It wastes me a lot of money and time,” Justin vanBlaricom said.

Cobb said he worries about the message the council sends by pulling the rug out from under the vanBlaricoms.

Lea said he doesn’t believe council’s decision will affect the number of entrepreneurs who try to start businesses in Roanoke, but Justin vanBlaricom indicated otherwise.

“Other entrepreneurs in the valley are watching this happen and are saying, ‘Oh, I should go to the county.’ Or, ‘I should go to Salem.’ Which is sad for our city,” Justin vanBlaricom said.