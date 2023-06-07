Residents have until June 16 to comment on Roanoke's draft plan that proposes specific, practical strategies to address climate change in the city.

The city released the Climate Action Plan draft recently and on Wednesday, city of Sustainability Outreach Coordinator Leigh Anne Weitzenfeld, who helped create it, gave a presentation to the Roanoke Kiwanis Club.

The plan's major goals focus on infrastructure improvements to reduce municipal and community emissions, addressing urban heat islands in Roanoke and promoting public transit, bicycling and walking.

“We must front load our work and work really hard to reduce emissions ... in the next seven, eight years. ... We either do it now or we will be paying a higher price later. Not only financially but our cognition, our children, the health of our bodies," Weiztenfeld said.

The plan identifies the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a major source of federal funding to help with some of the work the plan proposes.

"More guidance will be released by the state in early 2024, but we currently estimate that for 54.6% of our population, equipment and installation will be covered at 100% cost," according to the plan.

That may be particularly true for low-income residents.

"A lot of our lower income residents ... will actually get everything paid for free of charge, they'll be covered at 100%. That goes for the stoves and the labor to install it, that kind of thing," Weitzenfeld said Wednesday.

The plan proposes a number of ambitious strategies to address emissions and climate change.

For example, it advocates for a "reimagining" of Roanoke's local transportation modes to "include an improved and expanded bus system, protected bike lanes and walkable development," all of which allow people to reduce their carbon footprint.

It specifically notes the importance of reinvesting in low-income neighborhoods to make them walkable and bikeable, without gentrifying them.

The draft plan also encourages community member to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) using IRA-funded tax credits — information about which can be found on page 70 of the draft plan — and talks about transitioning the city's fleet vehicles to EVs and adding EV charging stations.

"Through the Inflation Reduction Act and other federal and state grant opportunities, the Valley Metro bus system needs to convert its fleet to full electric buses, renewable propane/natural gas, or even potentially hydrogen fuel cells by 2030," according to the plan.

The plan also includes replacing Roanoke's high pressure sodium street lights with warm hue LED ones, something Weitzenfeld mentioned Wednesday.

"We've got about 10,000 street lights that AEP owns. They need to be converted to LED and that will reduce our emissions. They're our number one emissions, even more than the Berglund Center," Weitzenfeld said.

Weitzenfeld said the plan also calls for a tree planting, building on the city's established forestation efforts that use federal COVID-19 relief funding.

"That is something that we need to work with the neighborhoods with, as well — where do these trees need to go. ... Trees are the most economical thing that we can do to lower energy," she said.

One Kiwanian asked about how to save trees being "strangled" by invasive plant species. Weitzenfeld said some of the funding coming from the IRA will support such longer term maintenance.

She also encouraged people to mow their leaves in the fall, rather than raking them, so they can bag them and use them as mulch or a compost base. She added that lawns don't need to be green and perfect anymore — they can be pollinator habitat.

"We just need to think differently," she said.

Tree planting, LED street lights and better transportation infrastructure are just some of the strategies proposed in the plan. Anyone interested in reading it can find it online at www.roanokeva.gov/873/Sustainability-in-Roanoke.

Weitzenfeld encouraged the people at Wednesday's Kiwanis meeting to pass along the information she shared, give feedback on the plan.

It's a draft, and community members have until June 16 to share feedback by filling out a survey, a link to which is on the same page as the plan.