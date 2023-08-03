You may or may not be aware that adult bookstores on Williamson Road refuse entry to children. The minimum age to access those dens of pornography is 18. And, under a state law that took effect July 1, that’s the new the minimum age in Virginia for viewing online pornography from your home.

Soon, 18 could also be the new minimum age for admission to Botetourt County library branches — which seems rather strange, right?

On Monday, the chairman of Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors formally recommended that age to the county library board, with certain exceptions for teens 16 and up. The library Board of Trustees will consider Chairman Donald “Mac” Scothorn’s proposal at a meeting Aug. 16.

Scothorn made the announcement just before the all-Republican board of supervisors — including Scothorn — unanimously adopted a resolution that supports Botetourt libraries, their current public access policies and parents’ right to know what their children are reading.

The 5-0 vote was a direct repudiation of Botetourt citizens who’ve been clamoring for months and recklessly claiming county libraries expose children to pornography.

Under the current policy, any teenager is allowed into Botetourt library branches without parental notes or supervision, but children 12 or under must be accompanied by an adult. (Roanoke County libraries have the same policy; in Roanoke, the minimum age for unaccompanied minors in public libraries is 8.)

The resolution by Botetourt supervisors explicitly affirmed the library’s existing age policy, yet Scothorn is at the same time proposed raising the minimum age to 18. So what gives?

For all this mess, and probably more, we can thank a politically motivated culture war that’s cropped up across the country, in advance of next year’s presidential election.

For political purposes, the conservative activists behind the movement have redefined serious books as “pornography” and are demanding they be yanked from libraries in many places. And they’re making a lot of noise.

Books already have been removed in Arkansas, Texas, Florida and elsewhere. (In Florida’s Clay County, novels such as “Sophie’s Choice” by William Styron and “Carrie,” by Stephen King have been removed from school libraries shelves after parental complaints.)

In Botetourt, the book banners have been at it since the beginning of the year, repeatedly showing up at supervisors’ meetings and demanding removal of 13 books they’ve deemed “obscene.” Currently, there are 118,138 volumes on Botetourt library shelves, according to library director Julie Phillips.

Monday night’s supervisors’ meeting featured an overflowing crowd with speakers on both sides of the issue. Most cheered after the supervisors unanimously supported the libraries.

Although the books in question aren’t obscene by any serious standard, the book banners in May presented a petition to supervisors signed by 1,300 people. That kind of number garners notice from politicians.

The petition seeks to “remove from Botetourt County public schools and libraries … all verbal (taught and promoted) and non-verbal (brochures, books videos, etc.) sexually explicit instruction, text, and illustrations and indoctrination materials for grades K-12, including LGBTQ+ inclusive material about sex, gender, bodies, and families; and solely focus on academic discipline, leaving sex education to parents and families.”

In other words, the book-banners want out of libraries anything that mentions any kind of sex education, or LGBTQ+ subjects such as same-sex marriage or transgenderism.

The petition also claims: “The First Amendment right to free speech has been nationally subverted to permit obscenities and perversions including sodomy, bisexuality, bestiality, pornography, pedophilia, under the fallacious excuse of ‘art;’ ‘education,’ ‘tolerance,’ ‘inclusion,’ and ‘diversity.’ These, including transgenderism, resulted [sic] in harmful psychological and physical development effects on children and teens.”

Beyond the petition, Danny Goad, a leader of the Botetourt book-banners, has picketed public locations in Botetourt with signs targeting two supervisors seeking reelection. One was Scothorn, who represents the Valley District. (He won his June 20 GOP primary).

The other was Supervisor Billy Martin, who’s represented the Blue Ridge District for 16 years. Goad’s signs alleged both supervisors allow “Porn for Children in Libraries,” which is untrue.

After Martin confronted Goad in June, Goad accused Martin of assaulting him. The criminal case is scheduled for Sept 27. And Martin lost his bid for reelection in the June 20 Republican primary.

The book-banning campaign hasn’t been limited to pickets. Goad is also posting memes on social media such as Facebook, too. The latest, posted last week, claims “the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will take your property at the point of a gun if you refuse to pay for the explicit materials directed at children in the library and they will all smile while they do it!”

“They’re as hateful and vicious as they can be,” Martin said Wednesday, adding that he’s a Christian who “would never promote any kind of pornography in a library.”

When we spoke Wednesday, Scothorn acknowledged his proposal to raise the minimum library age to 18 in Botetourt could be viewed as “a little radical.” He noted it was not part of the resolution voted on by supervisors, but was merely his own recommendation.

Scothorn said he campaigned earlier this year on raising the minimum library age, and that it would seem cynical to suddenly drop the issue, now that (unlike Martin) he’s survived a challenge from the right in the Republican primary.

When I asked if the proposal was “a sop to conservatives” who’ve been hammering the board unfairly about libraries, Scothorn replied: “It’s an attempt to get parents to engage with their children” about library use.

As a result of the proposal, “do I anticipate something happening?” Scothorn asked. “Probably not.”

Marlene Preston, a retired Virginia Tech communications professor who chairs the library board, said the recommendation would be up for discussion at the next meeting.

“However, we’re already getting feedback from the public that they don’t want us to change that policy,” Preston told me in an email.

Supervisor Steve Clinton, who serves the library board as a non-voting member, said he hasn’t yet discussed Scothorn’s proposal with any library board members.

“My guess would be, [library trustees] would probably not support raising the age to 18,” Clinton told me. “Because it restricts people between the ages of 13 and 18 who can now access library materials.”

“The value of a library shouldn’t be restricted for [teenagers],” Clinton added. “That’s the time of life you want to encourage them to be in a library.”