Roanoke City Council rejected a project Monday that aimed to turn the dilapidated Fishburn Park caretaker’s cottage into a cafe.

In a 6-0 vote May 8, the city Planning Commission recommended to city council that it approve Justin and Keri vanBlaricom’s application to rezone the property and turn it into a coffee shop, Fishburn Perk.

After a public hearing Monday evening, council voted 6-1 to deny the application, with all but Vice Mayor Joe Cobb voting against.

There was a full house at meeting, with several people left standing on the edges of the council room at the municipal building. Roughly 17 people signed up to speak during the public hearing, but there was no clear majority for or against.

Some residents’ concerns about litter, parking, safety and what could happen to the property in the future came up against others’ desire to save the house, create a workplace for students, and have a locally-owned cafe within walking distance of their homes.

In a Monday email to The Roanoke Times, Terry McGuire — no relation to Owen McGuire, the Grandin Court neighborhood association president and nearby property owner who opposes the project — wrote “it is not acceptable to give away public land to facilitate a business deal because the commercial interests otherwise lack the resources or ability to finance the project.”

Neighborhood resident Sharon Burnham asked what will happen if the cafe fails.

Another speaker asked the city to complete an assessment of the existing parking and the environmental impact of a cafe before considering the project.

The question now is what to do with the property — specifically, the Blackwell House. In the past, community members have objected strongly to the idea of tearing the house down.

There is a precedent for tearing down the house, though. The city has plans to demolish the old cottage in Washington Park.

Freeda Cathcart, an opponent of the vanBlaricoms’ project, has repeatedly said she has long had hopes of turning the house into a community center and claims she could do so for $100,000 or less.

Cathcart told The Roanoke Times that, if she is permitted to submit a plan to fix up the house through the economic development department, she should be able to submit a plan within the week.