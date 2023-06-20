There may yet be hope for Justin and Keri vanBlaricoms' goal of turning the Fishburn Park caretakers cottage into the "Fishburn Perk" coffee shop.

On Tuesday, the Roanoke City Council voted 6-0 to approve the couple's request to have until Sept. 29 to submit a new rezoning application to turn the cottage into a cafe.

The extension approval came after the council’s May 15 vote to deny the vanBlaricoms’ first rezoning application, submitted as required by a contract council approved in December to sell 1.1 acres of land in Fishburn Park to the vanBlaricoms.

It means the vanBlaricoms have another shot at getting approval and taking ownership of the land, but it also means they have to repeat the process they just finished going through.

"We have to submit for rezoning again by the 26th and then we go to the planning commission and city council again in August, and then if that passes both of those, then we close in September," Justin vanBlaricom said.

It's the vanBlaricoms' second extension for the project. They requested a six-month extension in March, to head off the possibility of needing to return for another extension, but the council granted them three extra months instead.

Justin vanBlaricom said his family has mixed emotions about reapplying.

"Part of us wants to just give up and give in because there’s clearly some opposition or at least some outside forces playing on this. But we’ve gotten so much support … the comments and feedback that we’ve gotten, that we just feel like we have to keep going," Justin vanBlaricom said.

Tuesday's contract amendment also changes some other details. First and foremost, it gives the city first right of refusal.

"That’s just, if we ever go to sell the property to anyone else in the future, the city gets a chance at buying it back first," Justin vanBlaricom said.

The contract still specifies that the city would sell 1.1 acres of park land to the vanBlaricoms for $10, but the other major change deals with the 0.5 acres of that land that the cottage does not occupy. The contract now requires the vanBlaricoms — and anyone who may own the property after them — to maintain that half-acre "as open space with only those uses allowed under the ... Recreation and Open Space District."

Just before the vote Tuesday, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb reaffirmed his support for the project, which has been consistent since council approved the vanBlaricoms' contract in December.

Council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones said her decision to support the amendment Tuesday was a difficult one, but that she believes a coffee shop will benefit nearby families and the city.

Mayor Sherman Lea and council members Peter Volosin and Trish White-Boyd characterized the new amendment as a reasonable compromise, while council member Stephanie Moon-Reynolds said she still opposes the sale of park land.

Council member Luke Priddy was absent from council's 2 p.m. meeting. Priddy, along with White-Boyd, had their names on the ballot Tuesday, running for the Democratic nomination for 4th District state Senate.

Although the amendment passed and project supporters spoke at the meeting, the opposition was present as well.

One of the criticisms leveled at the vanBlaricoms May 15 — and again Tuesday — was that they didn’t present a business plan. In May and again on Tuesday, Justin vanBlaricom said they will not submit one because the contract doesn't require it.

"We are not hiding this information, it’s just not done on deals," he said. "I’ve checked with the city on past projects that they’ve done, whether they’ve required a business plan and the only thing I can find is that they occasionally require a pro forma, but it’s on huge projects ... and that pro forma is not typically something that is public record. The thing that comes out of sharing a business plan is then we have everyone in Roanoke’s opinion on how much a cup of coffee sells for, how much it costs us in beans and all that stuff."