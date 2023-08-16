ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County Board of Supervisors agreed to allocate an additional $150,000 in funding Tuesday to post law enforcement officers in each public school in the county throughout the school year.

The county provided temporary funding in April to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for overtime pay to allow an officer at each of the county’s schools during the remainder of the school year. The request came following a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, that killed six people.

With students returning back to school last week in Franklin County, supervisors have spent the past few months considering options on how to fund additional officers for the entire school year. A grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Service awarded to the county earlier this year has provided some some assistance, but finding officers has been a challenge, according to Sheriff Bill Overton.

The grant provided $461,904 for the next four years to fund eight additional officers with the county providing a local match of $305,000. That amount would increase to more than $400,000 annually by 2027.

In May, supervisors asked Overton to hire part-time officers to fill the positions as a cost-saving measure for the county. At Tuesday’s meeting Overton said finding officers to fill part-time positions had been a challenge.

Overton said multiple officers contacted the sheriff’s office about the school resource officer positions, but lost interesting after finding out it was not full time and did not provide benefits. He said there are five positions that are still unfilled.

“We believe we would be better served having full-time,” Overton said.

Currently, a school resource officer splits time between Rocky Mount Elementary School and Lee M. Waid Elementary School and another splits time between Ferrum Elementary School and Henry Elementary School. Overton said he also would like to have an additional officer at Franklin County High School and Benjamin Franklin Middle School as well as the Gereau Center.

While there was some discussion about the additional costs with hiring full-time officers for the positions, Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell said he was willing to pay any price. He said he would be willing to raise taxes, if needed.

“Numbers aren’t important when it comes to our children,” Mitchell said pointing out that school shootings continue to be an ongoing issue in the county. “I don’t care. Whatever it takes. Let’s get it done.”

There was also some concern that private schools in the county were not included on the list. Blue Ridge District representative and Chairman Tim Tatum questioned if Christian Heritage Academy in Rocky Mount should be included on the list.

Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith asked Overton to reach out to the school about providing a school resource officer. She said the county could possibly work with the private school to provide partial funding for an officer at the school.

Following discussion, Mitchell moved to approve an additional $150,000 in funding from the county’s personnel reserve fund that would allow for hiring full-time school resource officers. The motion was unanimously approved by supervisors.

Supervisors also approved additional funding for the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday. In a unanimous vote, supervisors agreed to provide $50,000 per year for 20 years to the town of Rocky Mount for the purchase of a fire truck.

The Rocky Mount Town Council in June sent a letter to supervisors requesting $200,000 annually over 20 years to purchase a new fire truck. Mayor C. Holland Perdue spoke at the July supervisors meeting after not receiving a response to the letter.

Perdue has said the reason for the request for additional funding was due to the Rocky Mount Volunteer Fire Department being the largest and most active departments in the county. While it is inside the town limits, nearly 60% of the calls the department responds to are outside the town.

In a statement read in the form of a motion by Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson on Tuesday, he said Franklin County “has allocated fund to the department every year in the amount of approximately $90,000 per year which is more than the county allocates to any other fire department.”

Thompson read in the statement that the county has agreed to provide an additional $50,000 per year for 20 years. The offer is contingent upon the town agreeing that the fire truck will be co-titled in the names of the town and the county.

After Thompson read the statement, supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

Following the meeting, Perdue called the motion by supervisors “a good start” and called for more talk between the county and the town. “I’m hopeful we will have further discussions on it.”