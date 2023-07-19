ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County residents will be charged a fee for some fire prevention inspections and face additional fees for frequent false alarms following a decision by the supervisors on Tuesday.

Starting Jan. 1, Franklin County will charge $75 for fire safety inspections of amusement buildings, commercial cooking or burning, mobile food trucks, day cares, places of assembly as well locations that store or sell fireworks or other hazardous materials. Fire Marshal Andy Pendleton said the fees will put Franklin County in line with surrounding counties.

A discounted fee of $50 was proposed for inspections of places of worship.

“These fees are not to make money, it is to defray costs,” Pendleton said.

Approximately $10,000 to $13,000 is expected to be generated from the additional fees. Pendleton said the fees would help defray costs such as fuel required to travel between locations for inspections.

Pendleton also requested an increase in fees for false fire alarms as well as negligent/unlawful acts or hazardous material response. The current fees, established in 1988, charge $75 per hour for hazardous material and negligent/unlawful act response. For false alarms, the charge is $75 per alarm after the second false alarm.

The new fees would be $200 per hour for hazardous material and negligent/unlawful act response. For false alarms, the new fee will charge $75 for the third false alarm and the fee will increase by $75 for each additional false alarm received during a calendar year.

“You would not believe how many false alarms Franklin County has,” Pendleton said.

A majority of the false alarms are from businesses, Pendleton said. Many were willing to pay the additional fees rather than fix the faulty alarm system. He said the new fees may force the businesses to pay to fix their system and prevent unnecessary calls.

Supervisors were in agreement with the new fee structure, but were in opposition to any fees for places of worship. All supervisors present Tuesday said the proposed $50 charge to inspect places of worship should be free.

“I can’t support charging our churches,” said Lorie Smith, Gills Creek District representative. Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum agreed, stating the service should be provided at no cost.

“That is a service the county can provide free of charge,” Tatum said.

After the fee proposals were changed to include the inspections of churches for free, supervisors voted 6-0 in favor. Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter was absent for the vote.

Rocky Mount mayor seeks collaboration

At Tuesday’s public comment portion of the meeting, Rocky Mount Mayor C. Holland Perdue III addressed supervisors concerning whan he considers to be their lack of support in two projects. The town is requesting the county’s help in the purchase of a new ladder truck for the town’s fire department and to assist in providing incentives for a developer to construct a new hotel in town.

“I was elected last November. At that time, I expressed a desire for the Rocky Mount Town Council and the Franklin County Board of Supervisors to work together more efficiently to your chairman, Tim Tatum,” Perdue said. “I also expressed a wish that the two governing bodies could convene together for an opportunity to get to know one another better, and for new members to meet each other. Nine months later that has yet to happen.”

Perdue said Rocky Mount is part of Franklin County so all calls the Rocky Mount Fire Department respond to are within the county. In addition to that, approximately 60% of calls run by the department are outside of the town limits, assisting other areas of the county.

The county purchases fire trucks on a rotating basis for volunteer fire departments in the county, excluding the Rocky Mount Fire Department. Perdue asked why Rocky Mount is not included.

“When a town resident pays their county taxes, it funds trucks for all other departments,” Perdue said. “Why not one for the Rocky Mount Fire Department?”

Perdue also said recent efforts to work with the county on the development of a new hotel have been denied. He said the hotel proposed by developer Amit Patel would be an opportunity for growth in Rocky Mount and the surrounding county.

“I am here today to renew my calls for communication between Franklin County and the town of Rocky Mount,” Perdue said.

Supervisors rarely speak during the public comment portion of their monthly meeting. They made no comments following Perdue’s statements Tuesday.

After the meeting, Perdue said his main goal for speaking during the meeting was to get some sort of dialogue started once again between the town and the county. “There was a question,” Perdue said of his comments during the meeting. “Just give us an answer.”