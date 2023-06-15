Roanoke County voters will decide the Republican nominee for circuit court clerk Tuesday.

After more than 30 years as clerk, Democrat Steve McGraw, 72, retired from the clerk position Feb. 1. He named and endorsed Rhonda Perdue, his Republican chief deputy, as his successor until his term is up at the end of the year.

Perdue, along with Michael Galliher, a deputy clerk in the criminal division of the clerk’s office, are seeking an eight-year term running the county office.

Perdue has worked in the office for almost 26 years, with the last seven as second in command to McGraw.

The clerk’s office is responsible for recording deeds, surveys and other real estate-related documents; issuing marriage licenses and concealed weapon permits; processing divorces, adoptions and name changes; handling criminal, chancery, law and estate matters and maintaining court records and other records as provided by law.

The position pays $150,536 without certification and $164,536 with certification beginning July 1, according to the State Compensation Board’s website.

There is no Democrat in the race, so the Republican nominee will be unchallenged by any ballot candidate in the November general election.

Virginia voters don’t register by party so eligible voters can vote in Democratic or Republican primaries. Roanoke County polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. People in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Perdue and Galliher submitted written answers to questions asked by The Roanoke Times ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Answers have been printed as they were submitted.

Why are you running for public office?Galliher: I started working in the Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk’s office in 2011, and it did not take long to realize that this office has a purpose and meaningful work, and you can build relationships within our community and other offices throughout the Commonwealth.

Within my time in the clerk’s office, I have witnessed in court children gain families through adoption, people who have almost lost their lives to addiction are now living their best lives, and some are helping others with their addictions. Further, I have witnessed people come into the office after losing loved ones and thank our office for showing them compassion and being there to help them navigate through the steps of probating a will and the administration of estates.

It is much more than just a job. It is about the people and our community, having a purpose, and being there to serve.

Perdue: Early in my career I decided that one day I’d like to be clerk. I’ve spent 26 years serving the citizens of Roanoke County and I want to continue that service by being elected to the position.

What should the top priorities of the office be over the next eight years?Galliher: Accountability: Form a committee to make sure I am held accountable, that I am in the office doing the job hired to do through the vote, and there is transparency with our audits and my attendance.

Communication: Implement a communication plan to communicate internally and externally effectively. This will create transparency and inform the community about the office, jury duty, accomplishments, upgrades, and services offered to the public through social media, the website, newsletters and other services.

Locally involved: Retain talent by working with local high schools and create an internship for seniors to fill job vacancies in local government and our local legal offices. We are a court of record and have historical documents, so I want to work with local museums to display copies of our records for education purposes.

Fiscally Responsible: Implement a more thorough checks and balances procedure within the office to provide a more consistent practice, prevent financial errors, and better manage the financial side of the office.

Perdue: My priorities and vision over the next eight years would be maintaining our offices’ modern practices, while being open to new and creative solutions and to continue investing in the training and development of employees.

By focusing on the necessary programs, equipment, and technology, we can ensure the success of staff in every aspect of their job.

What could be improved in the office?Galliher: Communication, thorough checks and balances plan, transparency, a clerk’s report, and a working clerk.

Perdue: I feel that there is always room to improve the support systems through cross-training and communication within the office.

Why are you qualified for the position?Galliher: In my almost 27 years of working in both private and public sectors, I have held many positions, from entry-level jobs to management positions, and what I have looked for in any job is a strong sense of purpose, meaningful work, and building relationships.

Having the advantage of working in the private sector for half of my career has allowed me to see the differences in leadership styles and innovative ways to perform jobs and achieve goals. I started working in the Roanoke County Circuit Court Clerk’s office in 2011. I have been in over 8,000 court cases. I have over seven years of experience in jury trials and I am the Drug Court clerk. I have spent over eight years preparing and assisting with grand juries. I also work with the Virginia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Virginia on cases appealed by our court. I also work well with law offices, other constitutional officers, state legislatures, and other state agencies.

Perdue: My 26 years of service working in the clerk’s office qualifies me for the position of clerk.

I was hired as an entry level civil clerk, earned multiple promotions that included supervisory positions to chief deputy clerk and on Feb. 1, 2023, I was appointed by the court to my current position as interim clerk.

With hard work and dedication, I advanced my way through the office, my responsibilities broadened, and I stayed involved in day-to-day activities such as issuing marriage licenses, processing civil cases, assisting in other areas of the office.

Staying involved has allowed me to help staff as needed and to help determine computer programs and technology needed to help do our jobs efficiently.

Over the last seven years as chief deputy clerk, I was able to work in administrative, financial and personnel development. I have been involved in the submission of both state and local budgets, complying with fiscal year requirements, preparing for annual state audits and other responsibilities completed by only the clerk.

I can’t imagine stepping into the clerk’s position without this solid foundation of experience and knowledge I’ve gained in the last 26 years.