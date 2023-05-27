Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLACKSBURG — The town is slated to provide approximately $1.7 million for stormwater management facilities and a number of sewer-related improvements for the Glade Spring Crossing development.

The town council earlier this month approved a rezoning needed for Glade Spring, a much-contested housing development that will go on vacant farmland just west of the U.S. 460 bypass and near the existing Village at Tom’s Creek neighborhood.

The 176-unit housing development will include 24 affordable housing units that will, through the town, receive $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief) money.

The funding for the affordable housing wasn’t the only financial commitment the town planned to make to the development as the locality also had agreements – each of which were contingent on the recent rezoning – to provide money toward the stormwater management and utility improvements.

The town council, in a meeting that only lasted a few minutes last week, formally authorized the town manager to sign agreements for the funding, construction and maintenance of regional stormwater facilities and a cost sharing plan for a number of sewer improvements.

The sewer-related measure is described as a cost sharing agreement for a force main replacement and gravity sewer extension for the development.

The agreements were passed on a 6-0 vote.

Councilman Michael Sutphin abstained from the vote due to his employment with Community Housing Partners, a nonprofit and provider of affordable housing.

Although CHP isn’t behind the Glade Spring development – which is developer Cary Hopper’s project – the lots for the project’s affordable units will be in a community land trust with which the nonprofit is involved.

The community entity is called the New River Home Trust, a partnership-based program that was formed to improve local housing affordability.

A trust places a cap on how much a home within the program can appreciate. Instead of relying on typical factors such as sales of similar properties and current market trends, the value is based on income growth in the area.

Blacksburg plans to provide up to $800,000 in construction funding for the regional stormwater facilities at Glade Spring. The money will come from the town’s stormwater enterprise fund.

“This regional system of three stormwater facilities will provide stormwater management quality and quantity improvements for the proposed development, as well as for the downstream regional community,” reads a portion of the agreement on the stormwater management system.

The agreement points out that Glade Spring falls within the Tom’s Creek watershed and that for years the town has heard concerns from residents about the flooding and erosion impacts occurring in the downstream network. Much of that historical flooding and erosion are due to stormwater runoff from larger impervious areas developed prior to current stormwater management requirements, the agreement reads.

For the sewer system improvements, Blacksburg plans to provide $931,173, according to estimates shown in town documents. The improvements include an upgrade to the so-called Karr Heights pump station, a force main replacement and new gravity sewers, the latter of which is the single-most expensive piece of the work.

The sewer improvements are estimated to cost a total of nearly $1.4 million, with the developer covering the amount not covered by the town, according to town documents.

Town Attorney Larry Spencer said the force main, which is over three decades old, has reached the end of its useful life. He said it’s a similar case for the other sections in the system, which he adds need greater capacity to handle the growth.

Although Glade Spring has been touted for its affordable housing component, it has received much pushback from neighbors and other residents who have argued that its density is excessive for that part of town. They have voiced fears over the development’s impact on quality of life and safety.

The overwhelming majority of the people who attended a council meeting earlier this month opposed the rezoning of the Glade Spring property. They have also voiced concerns about the impact on the Tom’s Creek watershed and some have criticized the stormwater management plan.