There’s no shortage of folks running around voicing fears our country is about to erupt in another Civil War — or arguing one’s already begun, slow-burn style.

On the federal, state and local level, political and social divisions are mounting. Signs of that have appeared at recent Roanoke County School Board meetings. It’s even occurring in neighborhoods — such as Grandin Court in southwest Roanoke, my home since 1994.

In the wake of a July 20 meeting, it’s unclear who’s in charge of our city-recognized civic league, the Grandin Court Neighborhood Association.

By paper ballot, a boisterous crowd of residents that night voted 63-25 to oust the GCNA’s two officers, President Owen McGuire and Secretary Freeda Cathcart. Cathcart claims the vote was illegal because it violated the association’s bylaws.

Then on a voice vote, the crowd voted in an interim board, with Kenny Marn as president, until the next regular GCNA elections in November. The other interim officers approved were Kathleen Herndon, vice president; Cody Schaeffer, secretary; and Kait Pedigo as treasurer.

Cathcart said the second vote also violated the GCNA’s bylaws. She said a “professional parliamentarian” she consulted ruled both votes “null and void.”

So who’s in charge of the neighborhood association?

“That’s a great question,” Marn told me Wednesday. “My understanding was, it was me, at least on an interim basis.”

Cathcart said she and McGuire are still the legal officers. And, she added, “a committee” of the GCNA is working on proposed changes to the association’s bylaws to be discussed at September’s GCNA meeting. Those could limit who could vote at future meetings.

The focal point of these tense neighborhood politics is a proposed coffee shop in Fishburn Park along Brambleton Avenue — and whether the city should turn over the park’s dilapidated caretaker’s cabin and 1.1 acres to a local couple in exchange for $10.

The couple, Justin and Keri vanBlaricom, want to establish a coffee shop there called Fishburn Perk.

The land and long-unused building are worth much more than $10, of course. But transferring it to the vanBlaricoms for that nominal sum would allow them to borrow money from a bank, by leveraging the real value of the land and building as security for a loan they need to redevelop the property into a coffee shop.

To be sure, it’s an unusual way to finance a private business. On the other hand, the cabin has gone unused for years. If it all went according to plan, the vanBlaricoms would own and operate Fishburn Perk.

In December, the Roanoke City Council voted 6-1 to approve a contract for the couple to follow in order to make Fishburn Perk a reality. The contract set forth a process under which the city would turn over the land and building to the couple provided they met the contract stipulations and worked in good faith.

In May, the couple went before Roanoke’s council with a request to rezone the property to allow for the coffee shop. Earlier that month, the council-appointed Roanoke Planning Commission recommended the rezoning, 6-0.

But at May’s council meeting — and after the vanBlaricoms had spent $15,000 toward the project — the city council rejected the rezoning application for the property by a 6-1 vote that surprised many.

That appeared to scuttle the project, and it happened after Cathcart and McGuire informed the city that the neighborhood was against the proposal. Marn, who wasn’t at the meeting, says the issue was discussed by the GCNA, but it never came up for a formal vote of members.

Then in June, the council kept the coffee shop proposal alive by amending the vanBlaricoms’ contract and voting to extend the potential sale through September. (The amended contract gives the city first rights to buy the property back, if/when the vanBlaricoms sell.)

After the May GCNA meeting, Marn sent a letter to McGuire and Cathcart, notifying them that he was calling for “a vote of removal of both of you from your officer positions … at the next scheduled meeting,” which was July 20.

Such a move is in accordance with the neighborhood association’s bylaws, Cathcart said. But the bylaws allowing for an ouster vote make no provisions for debate preceding it, she added. And because a 30-minute debate preceded the vote, the vote was “null and void.”

Moreover, the bylaws also state: “Any vacancy of office, which may occur for any reason, must be filled by a special vote of the membership at the next scheduled meeting of the Association.”

That suggests that if Cathcart and McGuire were legally ousted, they could not be replaced until the next GCNA meeting, which is in September.

Cathcart backed up her contentions with a three-page written opinion from Sarah Lykins Entsminger, a professional parliamentarian from Northern Virginia.

Cathcart also told me that many of the people who voted at the July 20 meeting weren’t “active” members of the neighborhood association, as the bylaws require.

“Kenny hasn’t been to one of our meetings in five years,” Cathcart told me, disputing that Marn or many others at the July 20 meeting were “active” members.

But the parliamentarian ruled against her and McGuire on that issue, finding that the bylaws don’t define “active member,” and thus, anyone present who lived in the neighborhood could vote.

Here’s where things stand:

McGuire and Cathcart have hung onto the GCNA’s member list, email contact list and bank account, which Cathcart says holds less than $100.

They’re disputing that they’ve been ousted and replaced. And they’re forming a committee to rewrite the bylaws to define “active member.”

Marn says the interim board doesn’t “have a big slate of plans. We want to engage with the community, to ask what they want us to be doing.”

He noted that both Cathcart and McGuire participated in the debate which they contend was barred by the bylaws.

All of which is to say, the September meeting of the Grandin Court Civic Association should be a lively affair.

It’s unclear who will be calling it, though. Stay tuned.