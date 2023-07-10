DALEVILLE — A rezoning of the old Murray Cider property in Blue Ridge for a large mixed-use development was recommended for approval by the Botetourt County Planning Commission Monday night.

The development, Harvest at Blue Ridge, would include hundreds of new homes.

The proposed multi-phase project would include up to 155 single-family lots, 200 multi-family lots, 145 town houses and 60,000 square feet of commercial space, including a grocery store, with an estimated completion date of 2030, according to the rezoning application.

With some recent development proposals receiving public pushback in the county recently, the commission’s vote was unanimous to recommend approval of the Harvest at Blue Ridge to the county Board of Supervisors. And while some speakers asked questions Monday night, there was no major discontent with the merits of the proposal.

The three parcels up for rezoning total just over 89 acres, and are located on the eastern side of Cloverdale Road between the intersections at Cortland Road and Eastpark Drive, according to county documents.

The land is currently zoned for agriculture and low density housing, but developer Dale Wilkinson is requesting it be changed to community mixed-use.

Wilkinson and his team have been working on the plan for the last 18 months, and his representatives said the Blue Ridge resident wants to add to the community, not “detract from it,” fellow resident and co-developer for the project David Spigel said.

Wilkinson has worked on other projects in the county over the last several years, including the Summerfield Village and the Stonegate subdivision, as well as the recently restored Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Roanoke.

He is also responsible for transforming the former Roland E. Cook Elementary School in Vinton, which reopened as loft apartments in 2017.

Built in 1915, the brick edifice sat empty for many years until it was turned into a modern living space.

He told the commission Monday evening he first saw the Murray property was for sale in March 2022, and he and his development team began to consider a plan.

Wilkinson said he and his team have talked with hundreds of neighbors and were pleased with the citizen response and willingness to listen to his plans for the site.

He also said the county’s fire and emergency services was consulted on the project to ensure every street and alley is navigable for emergency equipment.

Spigel said the whole point of the project is to create a community with livability, walkability and sustainability in mind, with a plan based on feedback, expert design and lessons the county learned with the Daleville Town Center.

The apartment buildings would not look like traditional larger apartment buildings at the Daleville Town Center, but rather more like houses with fewer units in each building, according to the developer’s plan.

Wilkinson said most people don’t want to live in huge apartment buildings, which was a factor in the project’s design.

“The beauty of this property is the up and down of the land. And I think it adds to the variety and the appeal of different structures to have them sitting on the land,” he said.

Wilkinson also talked about the amount of green space being proposed, and said it will also help with stormwater management.

Citizens who spoke at the meeting asked numerous questions.

Topics included stormwater management and school infrastructure, as well as increased law enforcement for the assumed influx of citizens.

One speaker also was concerned with how big the largest homes would be, and about apartments being included in the project, stating those don’t always turn out as planned.

“I’m concerned with the apartments going in. I think we already have enough in the area. I would rather see … [more] small cottages, single family homes, something like that more so than an apartment set up in there,” he said.

Concerns about increased traffic were also mentioned, a common concern for citizens when new developments are proposed.

Others hinted they were concerned with low income residents moving into the development, which may need an increased law enforcement presence.

The commission’s Blue Ridge representative, Sam Foster, said he had a real problem with low income residents being equated to criminals or their presence to an increase in crime.

Multiple citizens thanked Wilkinson and his team for the due diligence put into the project’s planning, including talking to surrounding neighbors of the Murray property.

When asked about pricing, Wilkinson told the commission could not give exact figures, but estimated apartments could go for between $1,000 to $1,200 a month, cottages at least a few hundred thousand dollars and some of the bigger homes could be close to the $1 million price point, with the latter drawing a few gasps from those in attendance.

The board of supervisors is scheduled to take up the commission’s recommendation July 17 at 6 p.m. at the Botetourt County Administration Center in Daleville.