Incumbent Donald Scothorn and newcomer Walter Michael won the Republican nominations for Botetourt County's Board of Supervisors in Tuesday primaries.

Scothorn defeated challenger Robert Young in the Valley District primary by more than 300 votes and Michael defeated incumbent Billy Martin Sr. in the Blue Ridge District primary by just more than 100 votes.

The wins come after an incident between constituent Danny Goad, Scothorn, and Martin.

Goad accused the two incumbent supervisors of “allowing porn for children in libraries”.

On two separate occasions in the last few weeks, Goad fashioned signs that were critical of Scothorn and Martin and stood out in public with them to make his statement. Goad said he felt like Martin and Scothorn had gotten in the way of his efforts to remove books that depict the human body in an “inappropriate” manner, including “The Every Body Book: The LGBTQ+ Inclusive Guide for Kids about Sex, Gender, Bodies, and Families“ and “Making a Baby.”

Martin said that Goad’s sign was a complete lie, and that at the board of supervisors meeting in which the issue was brought up he said that he would remove the material if he had the authority to do so.

After an incident with Goad over the sign, Martin has a July 17 scheduled court date for a misdemeanor assault and battery charge.

Michael is a part of Botetourt Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility. He has said that responsibility is one of his main goals if elected. Michael has also expressed interest in helping seniors.

Scothorn was recently chosen to be the chair of the board of supervisors, for the first time since 2015. One of his main focuses during his time on the board has been serving citizens and small businesses.

The four-year-terms for the Valley District and Blue Ridge District will be on the ballot Nov. 7.