On Monday, Roanoke welcomed longtime employees and newcomers to the city's leadership team.

Monday was Sam Roman's first day working as one of the city's two assistant city managers. He joins Angela O'Brien, the other assistant city manager, who stepped into the role in March.

Previously, O'Brien served as an apprentice city manager, and up until Monday, Roman was the city's chief of police.

Monday was also Roanoke City Deputy Chief Jerry Stokes' first day as the interim police chief, a role he will fill until the city hires a permanent replacement.

City Manager Bob Cowell said Monday that the city is still searching for a new chief, but hopes to narrow the candidate pool to a handful of people by August and make an appointment shortly thereafter.

Roman and O'Brien may be relatively new to their assistant city manager roles, but both been with the city for many years.

O'Brien spent more than a decade in the social services department before moving over to the city manager's office. Roman also has a long history of public service in Roanoke, mostly as a police officer and leader.

Stokes, meanwhile, joined the city much more recently. Before coming to Roanoke about four months ago, he served as the police chief in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Other new additions to the city's leadership team include Ross Campbell and Gwen Coleman.

Campbell is the city's new public works director.

"Ross is joining us after a long and fruitful career with the U.S. Navy. He retired at the rank of commander ... and his most recent assignment, that he's come here to us from, was ... the public works director at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina," Cowell said.

Coleman, meanwhile, is the new director of human and social services for the city of Roanoke.

"Gwen started working for the city of Roanoke in 2005 and has held a variety of positions in family services," O'Brien said.

O'Brien said Coleman spent the last two years in Georgia's Fulton County in a role similar to the one she has taken on in Roanoke.

In related news, longtime city employee Chris Chittum — formerly a city manager's apprentice — recently completed his two-year apprenticeship and has become the city's executive director of community development and place-making.

Chittum is the first to complete the program, which Cowell said his office created as part of the municipality's organizational succession planning.

"It's designed to equip some of our senior leaders to be able to step into a role like assistant city manager in the event that we would have an opening over time, or other purposes, and also in the interim strengthen their roles in the organization and their current capacity," Cowell said.

Cowell said apprentices receive mentoring, coaching, training and executive-level assignments. The goal, he said, is to put about five people through the program.

Angelia Vernon, the city's HR director, was recently selected to participate in the apprenticeship program. Cowell said she will start the program in January.