RADFORD — Jerry Holdaway was a week into his role as the interim head of Radford’s police department earlier this month, but he was unsure how visitors should address him.

“Interim chief” sounded a little unwieldy, while his previous rank, captain of operations, no longer fully captured his duties.

There already was a clear plastic sign on Holdaway’s desk that read “chief of police” — but it was a gift from his wife, Tonya, and included his lifelong nickname, “Tater.”

“I’m fine being Jerry — or Tater,” Holdaway said, grinning. “I’ve never been caught up with titles.”

Holdaway, 43, was named to lead the city department as former Chief Jeff Dodson’s resignation became effective July 14. Dodson, the department’s top officer since January 2020, now runs the criminal justice program at Virginia Western Community College.

Radford has not announced a process for selecting a new police chief.

For Holdaway, the interim role marks the latest step in a progression that began 21 years ago, when the Radford department hired him as a patrol officer. He rose through positions as a senior police officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant in investigations and captain. But Holdaway described his aim as service, not rank.

“My career goal was never to be police chief. I just enjoy law enforcement. I enjoy helping the community,” he said.

The gradual move from street officer to administration never seemed that big of a change, Holdaway said – though he laughed when asked when his last foot chase was; after thinking for a moment, Holdaway said it was probably about five years ago.

He said that it was the perspective, not the job satisfaction, that shifted over the years.

“I get the same enjoyment out of it, it’s just a different picture,” Holdaway said. “… You learn more” about how law enforcement works, he added.

The Patrick County native said he was a student at Wytheville Community College when he decided to go to the New River Criminal Justice Training Academy, then located in Fairlawn.

He became an officer and finished a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with Liberty University. During Holdaway’s years with the department, he completed leadership training with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, according to the city’s announcement of his interim appointment.

Holdaway said that he recently was accepted into Liberty’s master’s program in criminal justice leadership, but is not sure if his new schedule will allow him to immediately begin classes.

Calling his schedule “triple-booked,” the interim chief said that he has been busy with an ongoing process of helping the department’s 42 sworn officers upgrade their equipment. New cars, body cameras, tasers, drones and other gear is coming in, paid for with federal pandemic relief money authorized two years ago as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

And Holdaway now has charge of the Radford department’s long-running effort accreditation effort, which began under Dodson. The department is seeking a seal of approval from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, a benchmark that Holdaway said only about 10% of police agencies achieve.

In May, the commission finished a review of the Radford Police Department’s policies and training. Last month, a team from the commission visited and carried out in-person interviews.

Holdaway said that he is waiting for the commission’s report. If it is favorable, the next step could be an invitation to appear before the commission for a grilling that Holdaway compared to an academic program’s graduate degree defense.

Radford officials have said they hope to finish the accreditation process in November.

An item that Holdaway said is not demanding attention right now is officer conduct. In the past two years, two senior officers were convicted of misdemeanors. Two other officers had charges taken under advisement with the understanding that they would be dropped in six months if the officers stayed out of trouble, and in one case completed a domestic violence prevention program.

Holdaway said his position on the officers’ charges was similar to his predecessor’s. The cases are “not representative of the majority” of Radford’s police, he said.

In annual surveys meant to gauge Radford residents’ opinions on an array of issues, the police department continues to score well on measures of public trust, Holdaway said.

While the interim chief position had lengthened his own list of responsibilities, Holdaway said that for the department as a whole, it was business as usual. He guessed that city residents would not notice any effects from the change in his title — or whichever form of address was used for him.

“I doubt they’ll see any disruption,” Holdaway said.