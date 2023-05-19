Supervisor Jason Peters has received the Republican nomination to run for the commissioner of the revenue in Roanoke County.

Peters has 10 years of service on the county Board of Supervisors, 23 years of strong business leadership in the banking industry and over 30 years of active volunteer community involvement, according to a new release about his candidacy.

“These positions have formed the perfect pathway for success in this newly sought position,” according to the release. “Peters will bring new insights, modernized changes and crucial relationships that will enable him to lead for many years to come.”

Peters, who works in banking, said he knows how businesses function and understands their ever-changing, complex needs.

Peters wants to streamline services for business owners.

He “sees the need and has plans to develop, modernize and streamline the process for Roanoke County businesses,” the release states.

Democrat Nancy Horn has filed paperwork to seek her sixth term as commissioner, first being elected in 2001, and has run opposed in the last two elections, according to Virginia’s election data.

Horn did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

The annual salary for the position is determined by a locality’s population. The base salary for Roanoke County with a population of just under 100,000 is $113,629, according to state numbers.

Salaries may differ depending on how a localities supplements those positions with its own tax dollars.

Horn’s current salary was not immediately available.