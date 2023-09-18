The Jefferson Center is asking the city of Roanoke for an immediate $250,000 and a total of $6 million over the next six years to address capital needs.

The center’s executive director, Cyrus Pace, told city council during a Monday meeting that the facility has one to two years of “useful life” left unless the city steps in.

Pace said that assertion is backed up by a recent capital needs study done by Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers performed for the center. The study concluded that the center has nearly $6.2 million in critical projects that need to be completed in the next five years.

“There’s a widening gap between the expectations created by an outdated lease and the realities of maintaining a 100-year-old, 131,000 square foot building,” Pace said. “We will never have the level of surplus needed to sustain the building.”

Pace said the center would use the immediate $250,000 to address various issues, including sprinkler head replacements and several heating and cooling repairs and replacements. The building has an historic designation, and that drives up the cost of some repairs, he said.

The Jefferson Center, located in the building that was once Jefferson High School, has been used as an arts and cultural center for 30 years.

Pace said the center is integral to the community because it enhances the quality of life, increases tourism, supports education and stimulates the economy.

The center also provides a performance space for organizations that have no space of their own like Opera Roanoke and the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir. The center also rents space to various local organizations, including Goodwill, Virginia Tech and regional nonprofits and businesses.

Pace said the building has not received any significant renovations since it was saved from demolition in the 1980s and Shaftman Performance Hall was renovated in the 1990s.

The city doesn’t make any annual recurring contributions to the center, City Manager Bob Cowell said. However, the city has made one-time contributions in the past.

Council member Stephanie Moon Reynolds — who, along with Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, sponsored Pace’s presentation to council — said she believes the center has been a good steward of those city funds.

“The last time you all came before council with a capital need was in April of 2013,” Moon Reynolds said.

Moon Reynolds said it makes sense for the city, as the center’s landlord, to take on some of the major capital costs.

The current lease does not provide for that.

“The original business model was designed to use revenue from office leasing and facility rentals to cover the cost of operational maintenance. And we’ve done this successfully for 30 years. However, the business model was never designed to cover capital for building system replacements like we’re faced with now,” Pace said.

What worked in the 1990s and has worked for 30 years is no longer sustainable, he said.

The center’s leadership believes that the building’s capital needs will overtake its ability to operate within the next two years.

However, Pace said, the current lease won’t allow the center and city to consider a better partnership.

Cowell acknowledged that issue.

At minimum, Cowell said, the Jefferson Center lease terms need to be renegotiated. He stressed the importance of getting it right this time, because the need won’t go away.

“That’s exactly right,” Pace said.

The center has raised more than three times the amount of money the city has given it since 1989 and the center is looking into a new capital fundraising campaign, Pace said. However, he said a successful campaign needs to start with a contribution from the city.

He said current and prospective donors have implied that, without an early commitment from the city, they will be less inclined to “maximize” their contributions.

Cobb acknowledged the challenge of meeting the center’s funding request.

“One of the challenges we face when we look at capital improvement projects is what’s already scheduled and what we don’t anticipate,” Cobb said. “I think what’s startling is to hear an immediate need.”

The $6 million discussion will have to wait until CIP budget discussions, Cowell said. Meanwhile, the $250,000 will have to come from year-end surplus or, Cowell said, the city could forgo a project already planned.

“This all about trade-offs. ... Right now one of our elevators doesn’t work in this building [city hall]. I’ve got roofs that are leaking throughout this building. We have ... probably $7 million worth of expenses in the jail,” Cowell said.

At the meeting, city officials indicated that the requests could be discussed at the council’s budget retreat in early November.