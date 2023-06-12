BLACKSBURG — Town Councilman John Bush will not seek re-election, a move that will bring an end to a more than dozen-year-long tenure.

The decision will bring an end to an even longer track record of service to Blacksburg. Prior to his first election to the council in the fall of 2009, Bush spent approximately 11 years on the town’s Historic Design Review Board.

Bush, 60, said there are a few reasons for his decision not to run again. One, he said, is he has other duties he’d like to make more time for, including an ongoing plan with his wife to design and build their own home.

Bush said he has in recent times frequently found himself on the other side – and by himself, as well – on issues. He said it’s also time for more younger town residents to run for office and ultimately make decisions about the place they’ll be living in for years to come.

“I don’t want to be the old guy yelling at the cloud. I don’t want to be Grandpa Simpson,” he said jokingly. “I don’t see myself being that effective anymore.”

Bush is one of three council members whose terms are set to end this year. The other two are Michael Sutphin and Jerry Ford Jr., each of whom have announced plans to seek re-election.

This election year comes amid the recent formation of a group called the Council of Citizens for Blacksburg – CCB – which launched with the goal of putting three new faces on the council. The CCB is raising a number of issues.

One goal CCB identified in an announcement earlier this year is to bring a stop to the “overdevelopment of Blacksburg,” a problem they said is straining the locality’s resources and services.

The CCB’s stance on development reflects a greater attitude some Blacksburg residents have held over the years toward certain projects due to concerns over issues such as traffic and land and natural resource conservation.

Although the issue of development is chief among the group’s concerns, Bush has over the years taken some of the toughest stances on development as a council member.

For example, Bush cast the lone vote against a rezoning last year that was needed for Legacy on Main, a project slated to bring in more than 50 apartment units that will use low-income housing tax credits.

The Legacy rezoning drew opposition from many residents due to the anticipated density and fears over the potential impact on traffic and the surrounding neighborhood. The rezoning, one of the most debated land use matters in some years, served as a major catalyst for CCB, people affiliated with the group have said.

Bush has also in the past been vocal about his concerns over requests to surpass by-right building height limits in town. He did, however, vote in favor of the recent rezoning for Glade Spring Crossing, another much debated development that includes an affordable housing component.

Town council really holds all the cards due to Blacksburg’s continuous growth, Bush said. The council should be able to put down requirements for the approval of projects, but seems to have been a little easy on some of those measures in recent years, he said.

“I think we should be making it tough to build” in town, he said.

Bush said he has underlying concerns, with one of them being the continued growth of Virginia Tech that effectively puts pressure on the town. One issue he and other council members have raised concerns about is the university’s anticipated future enrollment and the communication of those numbers to the town.

The enrollment growth has contributed to certain residential neighborhoods turning into areas with substantial numbers of rental units, Bush said. About 80% of his current neighborhood consists of rental properties, he said.

Housing affordability has worsened in Blacksburg and it has become increasingly difficult for families to find starter homes in town, including in Bush’s own neighborhood, he said. That challenge, he said, has led to people not wanting to live in town, even if they work there.

The other concern Bush raised is the increasing number of commercial buildings that are owned by the Virginia Tech Foundation but don’t pay taxes like other properties in town due to state-allowed conditions on the nonprofit’s leases.

“At a certain level, the balance is OK,” Bush said.

The issue, he said, starts to become a struggle when the scale begins to increasingly tip in one direction.

Bush clarified that he, like others in the area, are appreciative of the benefits Tech has brought to Blacksburg.

“People would kill to have an ACC school in the middle of their town,” said Bush, an architect by profession who works for the state in the Office of University Planning at Tech.

But Bush said that doesn’t mean the university can’t present some complicated challenges with which the town has to grapple.

“We’re still a small southern town, and change is slow,” he said.